House passes bill to update 529 College Savings Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that updates allowable uses for qualified higher education expenses under the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan passed the House on Tuesday with a vote of 95-0.
House Bill 1962, authored by Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, aligns the state’s language with the federal government’s definition.
Nollan said the bill was a request bill by State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, a former House member.
She said the federal government expanded the definition of allowable uses under Section 529 of the Federal Tax Code over the past few years.
With the passage of this bill, Oklahoma’s definition of qualified higher education expenses will align with the federal definition. Funds currently can be used for tuition, supplies, and room and board at accredited colleges, universities, career technology centers and business schools.
McDaniel said the federal government has made important adjustments regarding the allowable uses for college saving plans. He said his efforts in working with Nollan were to keep the state current with those changes. Among the newest provisions, he highlighted the fact that 529 funds now can be used for apprenticeships and for student loan debt up to $10,000.
HB 1962 now advances to the state Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore.
House passes bill creating vehicle sales tax exemption for disabled vets
OKLAHOMA CITY — The House passed a bill Tuesday that would create a vehicle sales tax exemption for disabled veterans by a vote of 88-0.
House Bill 2476, sponsored by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, exempts from sales tax any transfer of a motor vehicle to a person who is a resident of Oklahoma, has been honorably discharged from active service in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States or Oklahoma National Guard and has been certified by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs to have a permanent, 100-percent disability sustained through military action or resulting from disease contracted while in active service.
The exemption cannot be claimed by an individual for more than one vehicle in a consecutive three-year period, unless the vehicle is a replacement for a vehicle that was destroyed and declared by the insurer to be a total loss claim. This exemption is not to be counted against the sales tax exemption cap.
The measure also directs the Oklahoma Tax Commission to issue a refund to the buyer of sales tax collected by a dealer from any person who qualifies for this exemption. If the vehicle was purchased with a loan, the refund shall be issued to the lienholder, who shall deduct the refund amount from the balance due on the loan.
HB 2476 is now eligible to be heard by the Senate.
House passes bill to address childhood obesity
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, on Wednesday secured passage of legislation that would require schools to conduct annual physical fitness assessments of students to help address childhood obesity.
House Bill 2381 would require schools to conduct an annual fitness assessment for students in grades 3-12, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The assessment would be based on aerobic capacity, body composition, muscular strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Under HB2381, the State Board of Education and Oklahoma State Dept. of Health would be required to analyze the results and look for any correlation between the results and obesity, student attendance, academic achievement, discipline, and school meal programs.
The information would not contain students’ names, social security numbers or dates of birth, and results would be shared with the student’s parents or legal guardian.
Sterling passed similar legislation through the House last year. HB2381 passed the House 57-37 and is now eligible to be considered in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer.
Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed legislation 83-6 Tuesday to help Oklahoma catch up with other states when it comes to addressing traumatic brain injuries.
House Bill 1010, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, creates the Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury to provide guidelines and advice to agencies and other entities.
The TBI Advisory Council would work with the Oklahoma Department of Health to collect data, identify needs, clarify deficiencies in care, research causes and promote prevention.
CDC data has shown more than 58,000 people dying a year from TBI and more than 2.8 million emergency traumatic brain incidents in the United States. 837,000 of those happening among children, while Americans over 75 have the highest rate of hospitalizations and deaths.
Ranson’s office can be reached at 557-7411 or trish.ranson@okhouse.gov.
House passes bill to create anti-trafficking task force
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation to create a 12-member task force to study and prevent human trafficking and child exploitation in the state of Oklahoma.
The task force would include several law enforcement groups, as well as the Dept. of Human Services, the State Department of Health and Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
House Bill 1892 was authored by Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa. The bill would create the Advisory Task Force on Prevention of Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation.
The task force would study human trafficking, prostitution and child exploitation in Oklahoma and make recommendations to the Legislature on methods and laws to slow or stop prostitution, human trafficking and child exploitation.
Under HB1892, the task force would help develop methods to assist in identifying and interrupting websites that promote pornography and sexually explicit materials, as well as develop methods to support community groups working with victims of human trafficking, prostitution or child exploitation. The bill also outlines who may appoint a member to the task force.
HB1892 passed the House 94-0 and may now be considered in the Senate, where Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the author.
House passes de-escalation training in public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that establishes de-escalation training as a form of professional development for public school educators and staff passed the House on Tuesday with a vote of 88-11.
House Bill 1027, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, recommends the State Boards of Education and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, in collaboration with school district superintendents, develop and offer training for school employees on violence de-escalation.
The training could include information about trauma-informed teaching, self-regulation practices for students and staff, and trauma-informed response protocols for addressing behavior with more productive approaches.
The legislation is a culmination of input from many different stakeholders in public education.
HB1027 is now eligible to be heard in the Oklahoma Senate.
Ranson’s office can be reached at 557-7411 or trish.ranson@okhouse.gov.
