Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death toll rose by eight again Friday as the state case total rose to 3,748 amid ongoing plans to expand testing and reopen the state.
Certain businesses across Oklahoma and Norman are reopening under specific qualifications starting today, while state officials this week announced multiple initiatives to start testing more Oklahomans for COVID-19.
As of today, Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death total stands at 230, and the state case total of 3,748 is up from 3,618 Thursday. One of the eight deaths reported Friday occurred in Cleveland County.
The state's Thursday executive order report showed that as of Thursday, Oklahoma labs had processed 66,866 COVID-19 tests, 62,714 of them negative.
The state has yet to release its now-weekly Friday epidemiology and surveillance report, which provides more context to weekly case numbers and deaths. This story will be updated when that report is made available.
As of this week, testing in Oklahoma is now open to anyone who wants a test (previously, tests were reserved for Oklahomans experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus). State officials have also announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and longterm care facilities, and to deploy "Caring Vans" that will take testing to both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
Of the eight additional deaths reported Friday, one occurred between Thursday and Friday and seven occurred between April 21 and 29.
It is unclear when the Cleveland County death — a woman 65 or older — occurred, or where in the county it happened. The seven other deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Washington, Comanche, Pontotoc and Rogers counties.
The OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard shows that as of Friday, Cleveland County has 426 total COVID-19 cases, up from 419 Thursday. There have been 29 COVID-19-related deaths and 300 recoveries in the county.
As of 11:50 a.m. Friday, Norman's COVID-19 numbers appeared the same as Thursday's, showing 213 total COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries and 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Norman.
As of Thursday, 91 of Oklahoma's then-222 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at longterm care facilities or nursing homes. 15 have occurred at Norman facilities.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 81 positive cases among residents and staff.
Thursday's report also showed that 70.3% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services is also offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point of care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
