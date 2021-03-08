More than 600K masks going to schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thanks to an anonymous donor, every public school in Oklahoma will receive four KN95 masks for every teacher and school staffer. These shipments come at a time when the vast majority of school districts are having in-person learning amid a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, a consortium of school safety officers and a network of city, county and tribal emergency managers to help distribute the masks over the next two weeks.
In addition to 400,000 KN95 masks, the donation also included 60,000 adult surgical masks, 104,000 youth masks for ages 6-12 and 50,000 masks for children up to age 5.
Hofmeister awards $49M to districts that received limited aid
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has announced the Oklahoma State Department of Education is allocating $49 million in federal relief dollars to 88 Oklahoma school districts that had received limited funds under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II.
The funds are part of the set-aside ESSER II dollars that had been allocated to the OSDE.
As required under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, ESSER II allocations were distributed based on Title I funds from fiscal year 2020.
Consequently, some school districts with smaller number of high-poverty students received limited relief funding from the $665 million that ESSER II provided to Oklahoma schools.
Without the additional dollars, some districts indicated they would have been forced to cut critical staff such as teachers, nurses and counselors.
OSDE determined that any district that had received less than $550 per student in ESSER II funds was awarded a portion of the $49 million.
Allowable uses of the dollars include preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19, as well as mitigating learning loss and restoring high-quality learning environments.
OKC Zoo partners with others to launch spring break promotion
The OKC Zoo is hosting Spring Break Staycation. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, in partnership with Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau and News 9, launched the promotion.
Families from Oklahoma and surrounding states are invited to stay and play in the heart of Oklahoma City, then explore the OKC Zoo by checking into one of 38 participating Oklahoma City hotels.
Registered guests spending at least one night in a participating hotel from Friday through March 21 will receive a voucher good for 50% off general admission to the OKC Zoo for up to four people for the same time period.
Spring Break Staycation vouchers for the OKC Zoo will be distributed upon check-in at participating hotels. Limit of one voucher per room. Multiple nights do not equal multiple vouchers. Advance zoo ticket reservations are not required for this promotion.
Participants can redeem vouchers at the zoo’s ticket window. For a list of participating hotels, visit okczoo.org/springbreak.
The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests.
Located at the crossroads of Interstate 44 and I-35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for an entire year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Dills passes addiction, mental health improvements in House
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, last week secured passage of two bills in the House that would better help Oklahomans seeking substance abuse, addiction or mental health care services.
House Bill 1740 would require every hospital emergency room to provide information on available local substance abuse, addiction and mental health services to a person seeking help.
The bill requires the information to be provided the hospitals by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The department said this would have minimal fiscal impact on the agency, which it could absorb.
House Bill 1741 adds the definition of substance abuse records to mean medical records governed by the U.S. Code of Public Health and Welfare.
Dills said the bills were constituent requests. Both measures passed the House last year with a unanimous vote but were delayed by COVID. HB 1940 passed the house Tuesday with a unanimous vote of 95-0. HB 1741 passed Wednesday with a vote of 80-0.
Both measures would become effective Nov. 1.
HB 1740 and HB 1741 now move to the state Senate. Both are authored by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow.
OKC Zoo contributes to alligator snapping turtle conservation
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently welcomed 11 young alligator snapping turtles to their temporary home in the zoo’s Underground habitat, located inside the Children’s Zoo.
Hatched at the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Tishomingo, the turtles are a part of their head start program to raise, rear and introduce alligator snapping turtles back into their native habitat.
The zoo just received the first group of young alligator snapping turtles in partnership with TNFH and will continue to receive additional turtles as they continue to age out of the head start program.
The turtles will live at the zoo’s Underground habitat until they have reached age 4. At that time, they will be returned to TNFH, then released into the wild.
Found throughout North America, alligator snapping turtles are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conversation has listed alligator snapping turtles as a Tier-1 species, identifying them as a species of greatest conservation need in Oklahoma.
The TNFH alligator snapping turtle head-start program began in 2000, with a mission to reintroduce the species into Oklahoma rivers.
Known as the largest freshwater turtle in North America, the alligator snapping turtle, gets its name from its spiked carapace, or shell, which looks similar to the back of an alligator.
Alligator snapping turtles also have a pointed, beak-like mouth and scaly skin. They have a wormlike projection on their tongues, which they use to lure curious fish.
The zoo is home to male alligator snapping turtle, Tishomingo, who shares his habitat in Oklahoma Trails with the zoo’s female, American alligator.
In addition to caring for endangered turtle and tortoise species, the zoo partners with the Turtle Survival Alliance to conserve turtle populations worldwide.
Guests can help conserve turtles in the wild by participating in the zoo’s Round Up for Conservation program, supporting a multitude of conservation efforts.
To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Submitted Content
