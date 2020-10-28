NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three additional deaths and 15 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Wednesday.
Norman has now reported 10 additional deaths in the last two days. The city's death toll is at 56. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed that seven of the latest deaths are tied to the Norman division of the Oklahoma Veterans Center. The facility has now reported 10 cumulative COVID-related deaths, 69 total cases and 36 recoveries.
No other local nursing homes or care facilities have reported additional deaths this week.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,343, with 3,845 recoveries.
With 743 new cases statewide Wednesday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 119,152.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,185.29. Oklahoma is reporting an 8.3% case positivity rate.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 885 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,286.
With 31 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,400. The county recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday — all of them in Norman — bringing the county death toll to 99.
The Health Department has reported 7,301 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 11 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,493. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map will be updated Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.