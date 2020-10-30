NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three more deaths and 41 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Friday.
The city has recorded 59 COVID-19-related deaths, 22 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
The Health Department amended its executive order report format this week, and is no longer showing case and death numbers in longterm care facilities on a nightly basis. The change means it is not possible to tell if any of the latest deaths were in Norman nursing homes.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,437, with 3,924 recoveries.
With 1,302 new cases statewide Friday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 121,495.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,091.
On Thursday evening, the state reported 865 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma reported 20 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,326.
With 83 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,568. The county reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Friday — three in Norman and one in Moore — bringing the county death toll to 105.
The Health Department has reported 7,473 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 21 new cases Friday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,531. Moore has now reported 17 COVID-related deaths.
Friday's update to the Health Department's risk assessment map once more places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. For the week of Oct. 23-29, Cleveland County reported 27.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.