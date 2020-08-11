Three inmates at Cleveland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
The trio of inmates tested positive last week during routine testing, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joy Hampton said in a release sent to The Transcript.
“One inmate had been released by the time the test came back positive,” Hampton said. “That person has been notified. The other two inmates are asymptomatic — showing no symptoms — and have been quarantined for observation and for the safety of other inmates.”
All inmates possibly exposed to the positive-testing inmates were tested once last week as well as on Monday and found to be negative for the virus, Hampton said.
“Cleveland County Detention Center staff are committed to quality care, and inmates have medical care available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week inhouse or through hospitalization when needed,” Hampton said. “All precautions are taken to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19 infection, including PPE and disinfection protocol.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
