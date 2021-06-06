Three Norman business and development organizations will move this fall to a shared home at a Main Street property, where renovations are already underway.
The 8,808-square-foot building, located at 424 W Main St., is the soon-to-be home for the Norman Economic Development Coalition, Norman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman.
Organization leaders say sharing a roof will result in strengthened communication and simplify the exchange of ideas.
Shawn Lorg, vice president and director of design with Krittenbrink Architecture, said the construction is planned for two phases — the first being construction on the north side of the building — before NCC and NEDC make the move in August. The second phase will include most of the south area of the property, and is expected to be completed by Q4 2021 for VisitNorman’s arrival.
Despite the rising prices of construction materials, Lorg said no significant issues have arisen with the project’s budget.
“There has definitely been some escalation factored in, but that’s why we have a construction manager and they were able to predict that to a decent degree, so it’s a little over what it was, but I think we are still right on budget,” Lorg said.
During the design process, Lorg said the concept was a unifying component for the three organizations. In its original state, the building is dated, Lorg said, making it difficult for organizations to brand themselves.
“It will be a unique and updated building, so that’s kind of where we started with it — trying to give it a facelift, but also look relevant to the current timeframe,” Lorg said.
One rendering shows a lobby with a receptionist desk in front of glass doors to a boardroom that seats 100. NEDC President and CEO Lawrence McKinney said the boardroom will be Zoom ready.
Another rendering shows multiple covered patios with tables for general use, said Scott Martin, president and CEO of NCC.
“What a great amenity to have to get some fresh air and not be confined to four walls all day long,” Martin said. “The patios will be great for quality of life and the workplace environment.”
Martin said Krittenbrink Architecture deserves praise in their effort to come up with a design that all three organizations loved. He said sharing a receptionist area will free up resources to be used in other areas, and sharing a building will better facilitate collective efforts.
“It’s functional and gives us the opportunity to work closely together and do amazing things for our community, and I think that’s the bottom line,” Martin said.
Martin said many communities around the country have combined their chamber with similar organizations under one roof, but the spacious and innovative design of this future home will give the three Norman organizations the ability to collaborate more efficiently and maximize resources.
“As opposed to somebody coming in the front doors of the chamber and we tell them, ‘We want to help, but you might be better served talking to someone with NEDC,’ or ‘You’re bringing a conference to town, let me introduce you to VisitNorman down the street,’ now, we can walk them just down the hall to the specific person that can serve their needs,” Martin said.
Martin said the most important motivator in the move is the opportunity to maximize service to the community.
“I think we’re going to be able to do even bigger and better things than we’re already doing by co-locating and better aligning our functions,” Martin said.
Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman, said they like VisitNorman staff likes their current location on Main Street, but the consolidation of all three entities means more public dollars toward the mission of marketing Norman.
He said NEDC’s mission is to bring employers and retain jobs, while VisitNorman’s is to bring people in, and moving into the same space makes sense because their respective projects are often mutually beneficial.
“Whether it’s district development or projects like attracting Factory Obscura to Norman, being able to walk down the hall and chat about these things so that we aren’t duplicating efforts will be great,” Schemm said.
The building will also be the headquarters for Startup 405, a business incubator aiming to facilitate the growth and development of startup companies. McKinney said the incubator needed a new location after operating in Research Park for over a year.
Once the move-in is complete, proposals for a landmark on the property will be entertained McKinney said,. He said because the location sits on the bend of downtown Norman, a statue or some form of art would be visible for a quarter mile.
“We’re not quite sure what exactly we want there, but we’re going to entertain some proposals within the next six to 12 months on what we can put there that will be iconic for people to remember,” McKinney said.
