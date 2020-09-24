NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Norman Thursday as the state total rose by 1,083.
Thursday's new case load brings the state's cumulative case total to 81,244. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,132, its highest level yet.
Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 593 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down from 612 at the end of last week. The state's positivity rate, as of Wednesday, was at 8.1%.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 981. Two of the deaths occurred in Cleveland County, and one was in Norman.
Thursday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 3,146. The state has reported 36 deaths and 2,562 recoveries in Norman.
With 65 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 5,847. The county has also recorded 70 COVID-related deaths and 4,901 recoveries.
The county is currently at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
In a media briefing Thursday, Oklahoma State Department of Health Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Lepard said the department is making changes to the risk assessment map. Currently, the map is based off date of onset of symptoms, but all future maps will be reflective of the date of the positive test for all cases they reflect, Lepard said.
Lepard also clarified why the White House's risk assessment map is different than Oklahoma's.
"Until this week, the White House map had three layers: it had green, yellow and red, and now they have orange," she said. "We followed the same thresholds. Ours went green, yellow, orange and we added an additional one for the red."
OSDH Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye further clarified the differences between the White House's COVID-19 risk assessment map and Oklahoma's risk assessment map.
"Since day one it was never meant to confuse people, we have always said [the White House's] red is our orange," Frye said.
NPS is holding remote instruction at all grade levels this week, but will phase in in-person instruction beginning Monday after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning. The district's latest report on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
