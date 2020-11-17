NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19-related death and 30 new virus cases in Norman Tuesday.
The city has now recorded 67 COVID-19-related deaths, 25 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 5,566, with 4,603 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported 1,551 new cases in the state Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 158,408. More than 18,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state's seven-day case average reached 2,607 on Tuesday.
As of Monday evening's executive order report, statewide hospitalizations hit an all-time high. Oklahoma reported 1,381 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations throughout the state. Before Monday, the hospitalization number had never topped 1,300.
The state reported six additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,544.
With 73 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 10,709. The additional death reported in Norman Tuesday brings the county death toll to 117. The Health Department has reported 8,877 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 17 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 2,053. Moore has reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
