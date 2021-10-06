Wednesday’s weekly local COVID-19 update showed 323 new cases in Norman over the last week, up slightly from last week’s report.
Wednesday’s case update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brings Norman’s cumulative case count to 18,882. The Sept. 29 report showed 280 new cases in the city, while the Sept. 22 report recorded 443 new cases.
The latest case update also showed four additional COVID-related deaths in Norman reported in the past week, placing the city’s death toll at 229 people.
The health department has reported 18,246 recoveries in Norman.
County numbers
The department reported 697 new cases in Cleveland County over the last week — an increase from last Wednesday’s report of 640 new cases.
The health department has now recorded 41,981 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County.
Wednesday’s report showed 10 additional deaths in Cleveland County, placing the county’s COVID-related death toll at 527 people.
There are 40,534 recoveries reported in the county, records show.
State numbers
Oklahoma on Wednesday had 620,834 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,096 new cases reported, according to the health department.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases on Wednesday was 1,278. Records show there are 10,079 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
There are 10,533 COVID-related deaths in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count. The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 9,213 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.
There were 838 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday across Oklahoma with 263 in the ICU, according to the state health department. Thirty-two of those are pediatric hospitalizations, records show.
Approximately 1.9 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, while 2.2 million have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.
To schedule a COVID-19 test through Norman Regional Health System, visit the scheduling portal on its website.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or a local pharmacy.