As the state has seen a drastic rise in new COVID-19 cases, the City of Norman is remaining steady in its new case counts reported weekly.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 34 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. This week’s report is down from the 38 cases reported over the previous week and up slightly from the 21 new cases reported two weeks ago.
The 34 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,503 total cases.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, leaving Norman’s COVID-19 death toll at 197.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has recorded 14,258 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Unlike Norman, the biggest city in Cleveland County, the county reported a notable jump in new COVID cases over the past week.
Cleveland County reported 149 new COVID cases since last Wednesday. This week’s number is significantly higher than last week’s 108 new cases, and much higher than the county’s report of 66 new cases two weeks ago.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,669.
The state on Wednesday reported one additional COVID-related death in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when that death occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 441 people.
According to the state’s weekly epidemiology, only 44.7% of Cleveland County residents have been fully vaccinated. The report does not give city-specific vaccination numbers, so it’s unclear what percentage of Norman residents have been vaccinated.
State Numbers
On Wednesday, the state reported 1,082 new COVID-19 cases in a daily update. The new number brings the statewide cumulative case total to 461,893 COVID-19 cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,654 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,417 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 259 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, with 91 of them in the ICU.
Statewide, only 39.5% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated; the state currently ranks 37th in the nation when it comes to the percentage of the state’s population that’s fully vaccinated.
According to the epidemiology report, as of July 6 there had only been 92 cases of the Delta Variant in Oklahoma. But as of Wednesday this week, there have been 231 in-state Delta Variant cases reported.