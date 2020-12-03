NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 38 new cases in Norman on Thursday.
The city has now recorded 73 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them reported in the last month alone.
Because the Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur, it's unclear when these two latest deaths happened. It's also not clear whether either of the deaths were tied to local nursing homes, as the state only provides nursing home-specific numbers in Friday epidemiology reports.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 6,877, with 5,931 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported 1,707 new cases in the state Thursday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 204,048. More than 16,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state's seven-day case average dipped to 2,354 on Thursday, falling for the sixth day in a row.
Statewide hospitalizations were down slightly on Wednesday evening, retreating to their second-highest level ever from a record high of 1,782 on Tuesday. Oklahoma reported 1,734 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in Wednesday's executive order report.
The state reported 25 additional deaths Thursday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,836.
With 105 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 13,392. The county has reported more than 1,000 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The two additional deaths reported in Norman Thursday bring the county death toll to 131. The Health Department has reported 11,474 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 20 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 2,765. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
