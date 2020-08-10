The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 397 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including eight new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 43,963 with 36,378 reported recoveries.
The Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday, and the death toll stands at 605. None of the new deaths are in Cleveland County.
Oklahoma's seven-day new case average is 765.86.
The state reported 23 new cases in Cleveland County Saturday, bringing the county case total to 3,017. The Health Department has reported 2,624 recoveries and 55 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
With eight new cases reported in Norman the cumulative case total is now 1,477. The state has recorded 1,295 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
