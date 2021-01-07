The Oklahoma State Department of Health had over 4,000 Oklahomans schedule a vaccine appointment through its new scheduling portal the day it was released.
The vaccine schedule portal is the Health Department’s method for organizing Oklahomans’ vaccine appointment scheduling. As individuals sign up, they answer a questionnaire that puts them in their proper phase group, then alerts them when they are eligible to schedule an appointment and when and where appointments in their area are located.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Oklahomans had scheduled a total of 4,401 vaccine appointments via the portal, the Health Department said in a press release.
Additionally, 198,861 Oklahomans had registered for the portal in order to receive notifications on eligibility, the release said.
Of those individuals, 111,981 of them are currently eligible to receive the vaccine; 4,578 of them are in Phase 1, and 107,403 of are in Phase 2.
“Additional appointments are being added into the system today and will continue throughout this week,” the release said.
Since launching at 8 a.m., 30,000 email notifications had been sent out through the portal, the release said.
“Users will continue to receive email notifications throughout the day as appointments become available in the system,” the department said in the release.
The department said that the heavy influx of individuals visiting and registering for the portal has caused a delay in sending out notifications.
“The system is issuing emails on a batch basis,” the department said in the release. “Emails are sent out over a span of time in the order in which registrations occurred. As a result, some emails may be delayed. Emails should be received within 24 hours during these peak volume times.”
The individuals currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 2 are healthcare workers, first responders and individuals 65 years or older.
Visit the portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov
