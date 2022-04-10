The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 24-30.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Commercial New Shell:
5744 Huettner Ct. — H Industrial LLC, Shell Building No. 4, $358,000, Ward 8
Tenant Finish:
5744 Huettner Ct., 100 — H Industrial LLC, MacBax Land Surveying, $80,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3024 Classen Blvd. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Kitchen Remodel, $456,000, Ward 7
5744 Huettner Ct., 110 — H Industrial LLC, White Box, $85,000, Ward 8
5744 Huettner Ct., 130 — H Industrial LLC, White Box, $60,000, Ward 8
621 Sunrise St. — Norman Public Schools, Kennedy Elementary Safe Room Addition, $1,400,000, Ward 1
2290 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, Normandy Creek Façade, $50,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Pavilion, $276,518, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1496 E. Main St. — Bethel, Shelba J., AT&T upgrade six antennas, $10,000, Ward 6
3997 N. Porter Ave. — Kay, Timothy James and Sharon, AT&T upgrade nine antennas, $11,500, Ward 6
450 S. Flood Ave. — City of Norman, Lions Park, Restrooms, $83,000, Ward 4
Demolition:
1001 E. Robinson St. — City of Norman, Demo three concession buildings, N/A, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
3803 S. Chautauqua Ave. — City of Norman, Hazardous Waste Containers, $130,000, Ward 7
3751 Classen Blvd. — Heritage Fine Homes, Medwise Urgent Care, $1,100,000, Ward 5
602 N. Findlay Ave. — City of Norman, Norman Senior Wellness Center, $12,000,000, Ward 4
7795 E. Indian Hills Rd. — Moses, Jimmie Paul, Verizon Wireless Tower (New), $125,000, Ward 6
Addition/Alteration:
2520 Hemphill Dr. — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Meeting Room Renovation, $500,000, Ward 2
2520 Hemphill Dr. — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Lobby Renovation, $150,000, Ward 2
10790 E. Lindsey St. — Yarber, Richard, AT&T six new antennas, $11,500, Ward 5
320 12th Ave. SE — 100 L & S Development, Vapor Lax, $150,000, Ward 4
1915 Classen Blvd., 103 — Albano, Bob, White Box, $110,000, Ward 4
329 W. Boyd St. — Powell, Raney, Boyd Street Ventures, $200,000, Ward 4
Temporary Construction Trailer:
518 N. Findlay Ave. — Norman Regional Hospital, Temporary Construction $35,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eleven permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,422,010. The average reported value was $220,183, five of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $2,185,106, two of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 1901 W. Imhoff Rd.
• One fire repair permit was issued for 336 Overton Dr.
• Seven applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,016,960. The average reported value was $288,137.
• One application to replace a manufactured home was submitted for 2402 168th Ave. NE.
• Four applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $383,992.
