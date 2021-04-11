Educational Development Corp. announces record net revenues
TULSA — Educational Development Corp. reported that the company has achieved record net revenues in March, totaling about $19.1 million, an increase of $10.9 million, or 133%, over net revenues achieved in March 2020 of $8.2 million.
The company’s Usborne Books & More division achieved record net revenues in March totaling $17.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million, or 132%, over March 2020.
The company’s publishing division achieved net revenues of $1.2 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 140%, over March last year.
The company’s UBAM division finished March with about 56,400 active consultants.
SportsTek Acquisition Corp. announces trading of shares
TULSA — SportsTek Acquisition Corp. announced that, commencing April 9, holders of the units sold in the company’s initial public offering of 17,250,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units.
Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SPTKU” and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “SPTK” and “SPTKW,” respectively.
No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.
BOK Financial CEO announces plans to retire
TULSA — BOK Financial CEO and President Steven G. Bradshaw has announced plans to retire as of March 31, 2022. The company’s board of directors is expected to appoint a successor in the coming months, ensuring a smooth transition prior to April 1, 2022.
Bradshaw joined the company in 1991 after selling his wholly owned retail brokerage business to BOK Financial. He had numerous leadership positions at the company before being named the company’s chief executive in 2014.
Under Bradshaw’s leadership, the company has grown from $27 billion in assets to more than $47 billion, achieved record earnings levels and expanded operations significantly to almost 5,000 employees across eight states.
Bradshaw has served as board chair for the Tulsa Metropolitan Chamber and board member for the University of Tulsa, Tulsa Community Foundation and many other organizations. He co-chaired the 2016 Tulsa Area United Way campaign with his wife, Marla.
After retirement, Bradshaw plans to stay in Tulsa and remain active in the community.
The board recently appointed Stacy Kymes as the company’s COO with responsibility for all revenue-generating divisions.
Kymes previously served over all specialized banking areas, including energy, commercial real estate, healthcare, treasury services and TransFund. He has been with BOK Financial for almost 25 years.
BOK Financial announces earnings call date
TULSA — BOK Financial Corp. announced that financial results for the first quarter will be released before the market open April 21. The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN 13718312.
Laredo Petroleum schedules earnings release
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. will report first-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes May 5 and will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. May 6 to discuss the results.
To participate on the call, dial 877-930-8286 (international dial-in 253-336-8309), using conference code 3195169 or listen to the call via the company's website, laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations."
A telephonic replay will be available about two hours after the call through May 13. Participants may access the replay by dialing 855-859-2056, using conference code 3195169.
— Submitted Content
