April 1
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report March 18: Hay trade remains somewhat slow as spring is around the corner. Many producers are reporting that with the warm nights Alfalfa fields are as much as 6" tall, yet very rough so first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of ground alfalfa last week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $170-$200 per ton. Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Good large squares $100 per ton. Fair grounding grass $145 per ton. Premium bermuda grass large round $55-$90 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round $35 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
April 9
Receipts: 3,534; Last Reported 3,405; Last Year 3,509
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers to lightly tested on a Current FOB Basis from last week. Demand moderate to good. Rain is needed as most parts of the trade area is in the beginning of a drought.
— Submitted Content
