Senate sends student vision bill to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to help public schools more quickly identify students with vision problems passed the Senate on Wednesday.
House Bill 1598, authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa and Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, authorizes the State Department of Education to approve a list of personnel who may conduct required vision screenings for students.
The American Optometric Association estimates that current school eye exams give less than four percent of a comprehensive eye exam. HB1598 would increase the chances of success for students with vision problems.
HB1598 is now eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Professional development reform heads to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — A reform to professional development for educators passed the Senate on Wednesday.
House Bill 1593, authored by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, modifies how often teachers are required to complete professional development hours by reducing the frequency of four educator trainings out of the twenty-seven currently required by state statute.
“This eliminates unnecessary, redundant training that can become burdensome,” Stanley said.
The legislation was created through conversations from educators and school staff across the state. The education professionals weren’t seeking an end to professional development but an opportunity to have more say in how, more specifically when, the courses are taken.
HB1593 is now eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
House passes bill amed at curbing meeting disruptions
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 403, a bill that will extend current statutes regarding the disruption of state meetings to cover school boards, county and municipal governments.
SB 403 was authored by Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, in the House and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, in the Senate.
The bill will make it unlawful to disrupt or interfere with the business of any political subdivision.
SB 403 passed the House by a vote of 74-15 and previously passed the Oklahoma Senate by a vote of 36-9. It will now be sent to the governor’s desk for signature.
Sgt. Craig Johnson Act passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, passed the Sergeant Craig Johnson Act, which amends the accessory to murder statute, on Thursday in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 6 is named after Johnson, who was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Tulsa last year. The suspect in the case fled the scene with the assistance of a friend. The friend’s accessory to murder charge was changed, as his alleged aid to the suspect came before Johnson died.
The bill modifies the definition of accessories by providing that a person may be accountable for accessory to murder if the person knew or reasonably should have known that the conduct committed upon the victim could foreseeably result in the death of the victim. Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the Senate author.
SB 6 passed with a vote of 75-17. It was amended in the House, so it now moves back to the Senate.
House approves bill protecting lactating school employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation protecting the rights of lactating school employees was approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 121, authored by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, would require school districts to adopt policies allowing employees who are lactating to take paid break times to maintain their milk supplies.
Both Hasenbeck and Hicks are former educators who had children while employed by a school district.
Under the measure, the break time could run concurrently with any break time already provided to the employee. Schools would be required to make a reasonable effort to provide a private, secure and sanitary room or other location, other than a toilet stall, for employees to express milk or breastfeed.
SB121 passed the House 89-3 and now moves to the governor, where it will be considered to be signed into law.
Lily’s Law moves to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday gave approval to Lily’s Law to ensure all families can have a say in the disposition of remains of a child who was stillborn or miscarried.
Senate Bill 647, authored by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, would require birthing centers and other medical facilities to keep a written policy to allow for the family to direct the disposition of the remains of the child.
Current statute already requires hospitals to abide by this policy; however, many families choose to seek care at birthing centers or other medical facilities. SB647 would require these facilities to follow the same guidelines as hospitals.
If no directive is given by the family within 14 days, the facility may dispose of the remains per their own policy.
Senate Bill 647 was approved by the House 93-0. It now moves to the governor to be considered.
House passes bill protecting trusts
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 961, which would protect private foundations and charitable trusts from new filing and reporting requirements.
SB 961 was authored by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, in the House and Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, in the Senate.
The bill prohibits state agencies or officials from imposing additional new annual filing or reporting requirements on private foundations or charitable trusts that are more stringent, restrictive or expansive than existing state or federal rules. The bill does not change current filings or reporting requirements.
SB 961 passed the House by a vote of 63-24 and previously passed the Oklahoma Senate by a vote of 45-0. It will now be sent to the governor for his signature.
Everett’s Law moves to governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that would prohibit discrimination against a potential organ transplant recipient based solely on the person’s physical or mental disability passed the House on Tuesday and will move to the governor to be signed into law.
Senate Bill 378 by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma, is a request from Edmond parents Rhys and Neely Gay, whose middle child, Everett, 3, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome shortly after he was born and has a congenital heart defect.
Everett is healthy after undergoing five surgeries, but his parents learned that individuals with mental or physical challenges could be denied a life-saving transplant on the basis of a disability, so they began advocating for change.
Rosino, the Senate author, worked closely with the family to draft the legislation. Twelve states have similar legislation.
The bill passed the House 76-0 and now moves to the governor for his consideration.
Apprenticeship bill passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that extends high school apprenticeship programs to include sophomores that are at least 16 years old passed unanimously in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 619 by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, passed with a vote of 94-0. The bill was amended in the House, so it now moves back to the Senate for final passage.
SB 619 allows high school sophomores who are at least age 16 to enter into apprenticeships, internships and mentorships offered by their school. Previously, only juniors and seniors could do so.
The measure also allows school districts to obtain liability insurance to protect students who participate in the programs.
Schools are prohibited from directly or indirectly charging a student or the student’s parent for the cost of the insurance.
The State Board of Education now can develop rules for determining whether apprenticeships can be used as credit toward graduation requirements.
House passes bill to protect medical practitioners, first responders
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill to protect first responders and other health care workers from dirty needles and that will help connect Oklahomans to more recovery services passed the House on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 511, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, allows medical practitioners, law enforcement, tribes and registered social service entities to administer harm reduction syringe service exchange programs with oversight by the State Department of Health. No state funds will be spent to conduct these programs.
Bush said the pandemic exacerbated the addiction crisis, causing an increase of about 50% in the number of deaths from synthetic opioid overdose in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
She also said the Institute of Medicine estimates that each program may produce up to $50,000 in savings per person preventing the spread of HIV.
SB 511 reduces the likelihood law enforcement will be harmed by a stick from a dirty needle, she said.
Bush, Montgomery, Reps. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, John Waldron, D-Tulsa and Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, filed similar legislation last year, House Bill 3028. It stalled because of the abbreviated session due to COVID-19. Bush also filed House Bill 1005 this year, which is a mirror of SB 511.
SB 511 passed the House with a vote of 70-23. It now moves to the governor for his consideration. It has been endorsed by a number of law enforcement and health agencies and organizations.
Ida’s Law passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to bring home federal dollars to address missing and murdered indigenous persons passed the House on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 172, or Ida’s Law, authored by Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Department of Justice to obtain federal funding to gather data to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons.
The legislation also creates the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Four out of five native women are affected by violence, and American Indian women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average, according to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.
Ida’s Law is now eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Mental health telemedicine/transport bill passes House
OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, on Monday won unanimous passage in the House of a bill that will allow law enforcement to use telemedicine to have a person needing mental health services assessed and that changes the method by which such a person is transported.
Senate Bill 3 is authored by Humphrey and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant. It passed the House on a vote of 97-0 and returns to the state Senate for final passage before moving to the governor to be signed into law.
SB 3 authorizes sheriffs and peace officers to utilize telemedicine to have a person assessed by a mental health professional when the officer reasonably believes such treatment is warranted.
Additionally, the measure changes requirements for officers in transporting individuals in need of mental health treatment or who are subject to an emergency detention or protective custody order.
