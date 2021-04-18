Targa Resources Corp. announces earnings webcast
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the first quarter.
Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, or $0.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter.
The cash dividend will be paid May 14 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business April 30.
Targa also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the first quarter. The cash dividend will be paid May 13 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business April 30.
Additionally, the company will report its first quarter financial results before the market opens for trading May 6 and will host a live webcast over the internet at 10 a.m. to discuss its first quarter financial results.
A webcast replay will be available at the link above about two hours after the conclusion of the event.
A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website prior to the start of the conference call or at targaresources.com/investors/events.
Ring Energy Inc. provides update on drilling program
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. announced that it recently initiated the next phase of its previously-announced Northwest Shelf drilling program with three wells located in the top tier acreage of the company’s highest rate-of-return projects, located in Yoakum County, Texas.
The drilling of the first well, the Bevo 664 C #2H, is complete and drilling operations are underway on the second well, the Bevo 664 A #4H. Drilling operations on the third well, the Bevo 664 A #3H, are expected to commence in late April.
Each of the three wells are one mile in length and follow the four wells that were successfully placed on production during the first quarter. The Bevo 664 C #2H is expected to be on production before the end of April and the Bevo 664 A #4H and Bevo 664 A #3H wells are targeted to come online before the end of May.
The first four well package, which included an average completed lateral length of 7,239 feet for the three 1.5-mile wells and 4,983 feet for the one 1.0 mile well, was drilled and completed on schedule and within budget.
All four wells are performing favorably despite some impact from the major winter storm in Texas, and produced a cumulative 37,550 gross barrels of oil equivalent (94% oil) during March.
Equality California selects next executive director
LOS ANGELES — Equality California and Equality California Institute announced that Managing Director Tony Hoang will lead the organization as the next Executive Director when Rick Chavez Zbur steps down at the end of the year.
The organizations’ boards of directors unanimously selected Hoang after an extensive year-long succession process. Hoang will serve as Executive Director-designate through the end of the year and will continue to lead Equality California’s day-to-day operations.
During this time of transition, Zbur will continue to provide strategic guidance and leadership at the organization.
Born and raised outside of Houston, Texas, Hoang first moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California. During college, he served as a field intern at Equality California in 2009, beginning his 12-year career at the organization.
As the movement for LGBTQ+ civil rights in California grew, so did Tony’s passion for Equality California and its mission, serving as database and volunteer manager, director of operations, chief of staff and managing director prior to his selection as executive director-designate this year.
Pinnacle releases global economics report
PASADENA, Texas — Pinnacle, the world’s largest reliability analytics company, released its second Global Economics of Reliability Report.
The report, a follow up to Pinnacle’s Economics of Reliability Report for global refining, analyzes the impact that reliability has on the water and wastewater treatment industry.
The report’s analyses are based on direct operational and financial data from a variety of U.S. water and wastewater operators, including water production volume, operating revenues and costs, and capital asset value net of depreciation.
Among many insights extracted from this data, Pinnacle analysts found that operators’ spend on operations and maintenance is growing more quickly than capital expenditures, indicating that water and wastewater operators are underinvesting in assets.
As the industry continues to face future challenges, capital investments and the reliability of those assets will become even more crucial to the success of the industry.
FileTrail announces Microsoft Teams connector
AUSTIN, Texas — FileTrail announced its most recent product update, including a new Microsoft Teams connector and its addition of new staff positions to support the company’s growth in both the U.S. and Europe.
Users in matter-specific Teams channels now have access to their FileTrail workspace, showing all documents for that matter in any repository to provide a more seamless experience.
FileTrail achieved growth in 2020 with a 30% revenue increase over the prior 12 months and several new client implementations completed, along with increasing its staff by more than 30%.
The company’s growth continued in the first quarter with another 15% increase to its employee headcount and the addition of several organizations to its roster of clients using FileTrail’s records and information governance software.
FileTrail Governance Policy Suite offers three core modules that work in concert to advance IG, helping to save money, reduce risk and address client and regulatory compliance obligations. Those modules include:
• Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records
• Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records
• Matter Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests
FileTrail recently signed agreements with several large clients, each including one or more GPS modules that will add thousands of new users in the U.S. and internationally.
The company’s newest clients include law firms using iManage and NetDocuments. FileTrail further expanded its reach into the global pharmaceutical market with the addition of two large clients based in Europe.
Buchanan Technologies receives award
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Buchanan Technologies announced that it was recognized with the 2021 HDI Pinnacle of Excellence Award for having 100% of its support center staff HDI certified. This marks Buchanan’s fifth consecutive year to receive the recognition.
HDI has acknowledged Buchanan’s commitment to excellence as one of only a few organizations that fully trains and certifies every service desk team member in HDI’s best practices, including front-line staff, managers and directors.
Buchanan supports over half a million end users across multiple key industries, including education, health care, automotive, retail and manufacturing and supports key business applications with its expanding IT support services.
Through five service delivery centers, Buchanan's team of over 140 agents is committed to providing a client experience, supporting multiple time zones and a variety of languages around the globe.
HDI is a leading events and services organization empowering the technical support and service management industry and its people.
Usio expects growth in e-payments volume
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that it expects to report record processing results for the first quarter.
The results are based in part on preliminary results. Usio plans to release final transaction and processing volume results for the first quarter at a later date.
Usio Inc. offers a range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, leading FinTech and non-bank lenders, and card issuers.
Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee.
VAALCO board member named CEO
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. announced that its board of directors has named George Maxwell as chief executive officer effective April 12.
Maxwell, who has been a non-executive director of the company since June and resides in the U.K., will continue to serve as a board member.
Cary Bounds, who has served as chief executive officer since 2016, is leaving VAALCO to pursue other interests.
EPCOR wins excellence awards
PHOENIX — At its 94th annual Water Conference and Exhibition in Phoenix, the AZ Water Association recognized EPCOR USA (EPCOR) with 41 safety and operational excellence awards for water and wastewater facilities across the company’s Arizona territories.
The AZ Water Association presents water awards of honor every year in the categories of water distribution systems, water treatment, wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment.
The 41 new distinctions bring EPCOR’s total number of awards from the AZ Water Association to over 200.
In addition to these honors for facilities, an EPCOR team member received individual accolades.
Rigo Camacho was named Operations Supervisor of the Year for Large Systems for his dedication and leadership as operations supervisor at EPCOR’s central division, which services areas in the West Valley of the greater metropolitan Phoenix area.
