The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for April 7-13.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Tenant Finish:
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 101 — Classen Landing LLC, Papa John’s Carry-Out Restaurant, $200,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
867 12th Ave. NE — Damann Properties, Beanstalk Coffee & Snow Remodel, $50,000, Ward 6
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
Tenant Finish:
480 24th Ave. NW, Suite 152 — SKM Development LLC, OEC Offices, $50,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health Systems, NRH Garden Level Remodel & Renovation of Floors 1-3, $29,000,000, Ward 8
1100 Interstate Dr. — Realty Income Properties 10, Regal Entertainment Group Remodel, $5,000,000, Ward 3
1320 E. Lindsey St. — Bricker, Charles F. Rev. Living Trust, Oklahoma Educators Credit Union Remodel, $200,000, Ward 1
530 Ed Noble Pky. — University SP LLC, Joann Fabrics Remodel, $1,217,888, Ward 3
6098 W. Robinson St. — Louis Jean Lander Farm LLC, Verizon Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $150,000, Ward 3
2950 W. Franklin Rd. — Franklin Business Park LLC, AT&T Mobility Upgrade Antennas, $150,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
4701 Heritage Place Dr., Buildings 1-26 — Northstar Properties, Savannah Ridge Apartment Balcony Replacements, $299,000 (Combined), Ward 3
Parking Lot:
1660 24th Ave. SE — The Church of Christ of Norman, Parking Lot Expansion, $75,000, Ward 1
Demolition:
765 Asp Ave., Suite 100 — Asp Street Investors LLC, Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 4
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
1100 E. Constitution St. — Family Video Movie Club Inc., Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 7
1724 W. Lindsey St. — Hollywood Shopping Center LLC, Beanstalk Snow Cone Stand, $10,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
3500 Wellsite Dr. — Wishnuck Investments LLC, Windstone Const. Shell Building, $300,000, Ward 8
720 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty, Shell Building, $525,000, Ward 8
728 Research Park Blvd. — Equity Commercial Realty, Shell Building, $525,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
800 Lexington St. — Yes Companies Key LLC, Lexington Crossing New Storage Building, $132,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3221 N. Porter Ave. — Apostolic Worship Center, Fellowship Hall Addition/Remodel, $500,000, Ward 6
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 103 & 105 — Aria Development LLC, Romantix, $110,000, Ward 4
765 Asp Ave., Suite 100 — Asp Street Investors LLC, Raising Cane’s Restaurant Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 4
7597 Alameda Dr. — City of Norman, T-Mobile Upgrading Antennas, $25,000, Ward 5
Demolition:
215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, Demo Building, Not Reported, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Nine permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,852,970. The average reported value was $316,997, five of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-three permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $370,204, eight of which were storm shelters.
• One permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 2201 108th Ave. NE.
• Two fire repair permits were issued, one for 1817 Ridgewood Dr. and one for 2909 Hanover Dr.
• Two applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $492,800. The average reported value was $246,400.
• Ten applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $411,691, one of which was a storm shelter.
• One demolition application was submitted for 4101 E. Tecumseh Rd.
