The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for April 13 - April 19, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
2000 Research Park Blvd., Suite 112 & 116 — Equity Commercial Realty, LLC, Landlord Remodels, $10,000, Ward 8.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2323 Classen Blvd. — Children's House of Norman, Inc., Classen Montessori School Portable Classroom, $225,000, Ward 1.
Interior Finish:
1916 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8, LLC, Huntington Jewelry, $250,000, Ward 1.
Addition/Alteration:
242 24th Ave. NW — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Office Addition/Remodel with Shelter, $15,000,000, Ward 2.
1650 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Cleveland County, Alan J. Couch Detention Center Remodel & Parking Lots, $1,300,000, Ward 8.
3511 Charleston Rd. — Charleston Commercial, Linder Screen Printing Office/Warehouse Remodel, $60,000, Ward 8.
Demolition:
1800 24th Ave. NW — Shellback, Interior Demo, Not Reported, Ward 8.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
2401 W. Main St., Suite 100 — Rieger, LLC, Sharetea Remodel, $145,000, Ward 2.
2543 W. Main St. — Bhanumati, LLC, UNC 35 P/C INT, Days Inn Replace/Enlarge Hotel Lobby, $150,000, Ward 2.
900 N. Porter Ave., Suite 205 — Physicians & Surgeons Medical, LLC, Primary Health Partners Medical Office Remodel, $325,000, Ward 4.
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — Exodus Advisory Service, LLC, Verizon New Antennas, $40,000, $40,000, Ward 5.
4204 28th Ave. NW, Suite 102 & 130, Bellwoode, LLC, White Box Remodel, $25,000 (Combined), Ward 8.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five (5) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,633,500. The average reported value was $326,700, two (2) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• One (1) permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 5115 Bains Ln.
• Twenty-one (21) permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported value of $350,755, thirteen (13) of which were storm shelters.
• One (1) demolition permit was issued for 2511 Smoking Oak Rd.
• Six (6) applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,941,780, the average reported value was $490,297.
• One (1) application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5500 100th Ave. NE.
• Fourteen (14) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $540,867.
