The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for April 13 - April 19, 2023

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

Addition/Alteration:

2000 Research Park Blvd., Suite 112 & 116 — Equity Commercial Realty, LLC, Landlord Remodels, $10,000, Ward 8.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction: 

2323 Classen Blvd. — Children's House of Norman, Inc., Classen Montessori School Portable Classroom, $225,000, Ward 1.

Interior Finish:

1916 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8, LLC, Huntington Jewelry, $250,000, Ward 1.

Addition/Alteration:

242 24th Ave. NW — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Office Addition/Remodel with Shelter, $15,000,000, Ward 2.

1650 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Cleveland County, Alan J. Couch Detention Center Remodel & Parking Lots, $1,300,000, Ward 8.

3511 Charleston Rd. — Charleston Commercial, Linder Screen Printing Office/Warehouse Remodel, $60,000, Ward 8.

Demolition:

1800 24th Ave. NW — Shellback, Interior Demo, Not Reported, Ward 8.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

Addition/Alteration: 

2401 W. Main St., Suite 100 — Rieger, LLC, Sharetea Remodel, $145,000, Ward 2.

2543 W. Main St. — Bhanumati, LLC, UNC 35 P/C INT, Days Inn Replace/Enlarge Hotel Lobby, $150,000, Ward 2.

900 N. Porter Ave., Suite 205 — Physicians & Surgeons Medical, LLC, Primary Health Partners Medical Office Remodel, $325,000, Ward 4.

3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — Exodus Advisory Service, LLC, Verizon New Antennas, $40,000, $40,000, Ward 5.

4204 28th Ave. NW, Suite 102 & 130, Bellwoode, LLC, White Box Remodel, $25,000 (Combined), Ward 8.

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Five (5) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,633,500. The average reported value was $326,700, two (2) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program. 

• One (1) permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 5115 Bains Ln. 

• Twenty-one (21) permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported value of $350,755, thirteen (13) of which were storm shelters. 

• One (1) demolition permit was issued for 2511 Smoking Oak Rd. 

• Six (6) applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,941,780, the average reported value was $490,297.  

• One (1) application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5500 100th Ave. NE. 

• Fourteen (14) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $540,867. 

 — Submitted Content

Tags

Trending Video