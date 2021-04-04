The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for March 18-24.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
1201 12th Ave. NE — 7-Eleven Inc., 7-Eleven Remodel, $75,000, Ward 6
227 W. Main St. — GBDental Holdings LLC, Skinlab Office Remodel, $100,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
401 12th Ave. SE, Building 32 — Paladine Equity LLC, Repair Fire Damage Unit 290, $10,900, Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C INT, U.S. Cellular New Antennas on Tower, $18,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
2000 Ann Branden Blvd. — Norman Regional Hospital, NRH East Campus Emergency Department Building, $21,000,000, Ward 5
2531 W. Main St. — Sagemill Construction, Dunkin’ Restaurant, $250,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd., Suite 105 — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Action Extractions Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — L A F M C Rentals LLC, Verizon Four New Antennas on Tower, $30,000, Ward 5
200 Norman Center Ct. — Pier Group Inc., NRH Home Medical Equipment & Office Remodel, $200,000, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twenty-seven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $8,144,750. The average reported value was $301,657, 16 of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Sixteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $201,342, 11 of which were storm shelters.
• Two permits for demolition to residential properties were issued for 501 Trenton Rd. and 16630 E. Franklin Rd.
• Twelve applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $2,895,395. The average reported value was $241,283.
• One application to replace a manufactured home was submitted for 11021 Tracy Cir.
• Twelve applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $352,794, three of which were storm shelters.
