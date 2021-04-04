March 18
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Feb. 28: Hay trade remains slow, recent rainfall has hay pastures storing round bales hard to get loaded onto trucks. No trades of ground alfalfa again this week. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers. The next report will be issued April 1.
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $200 per ton. Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
March 26
Receipts: 1,182; Last Reported 4,728; Last Year 286
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded 2-3 higher. Feeder heifers were to lightly tested for a trend. Demand good. Fat cattle trade has gotten better over week seeing sales of 3.00 higher in Northern Plains.
