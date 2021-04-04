Dustin Jacobson joins TAB Bank’s team
OGDEN, Utah — TAB Bank announced the addition of Dustin Jacobson to its business development team as vice president and business development officer.
He is based in Denver and is responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.
He comes to TAB Bank with over 15 years of experience in the asset-based lending arena. He spent 13 years with Wells Fargo, holding various positions from field examiner to originations.
In 2015, Dustin was recruited by NBH Bank to build out its ABL platform. Additional responsibilities at NBH included underwriting, relationship management and originations.
Most recently, he was managing director at Sunflower Bank. He earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in finance from the University of Wyoming.
TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.
Axele wins 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year
DALLAS — Axele LLC, a Transportation Management System company, has been chosen as a winner of the 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards presented by Cloud Computing magazine.
The award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful and beneficial cloud products and services deployed within the past year.
Axele won for its new-generation decision support, automation and optimization software tool for full truckload carriers. It combines AI with human intelligence from decades of experience in the trucking industry to deliver a cloud-based, one-stop solution.
For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate technology advancement.
Hospitals to employ a.Lot’s touchless parking innovation
SEATTLE — A major Seattle hospital serving a big population of immunocompromised patients launched a new parking assist program powered by a.Lot Parking to adhere to the highest standards of infection protection practices when the first wave of COVID-19 hit.
The parking assist program proved to be key to easily adapt to evolving CDC guidelines for hospitals. When CDC recommended to limit and monitor points of entry to the facility, the new parking system with touchless access and payments proved to be critical to achieve compliance.
The touchless a.Lot Parking access control solution utilizes precise license plate recognition technology and makes parking entry and exit seamless.
The solution includes touchless payment platform that eliminates the usage of ticket machines, validation stamps and pay-stations. The hospital allocated a separate parking lot for doctors and nurses for quick entry into the hospital.
A.lot Parking Solutions specializes in touchless parking management and access control systems for commercial buildings, health care facilities and hospitality industries.
Usio announces record financial results
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc, a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year 2020, which ended Dec. 31.
Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 97.5% increase in prepaid revenues, the recognition of about one month of revenues from the Output Solutions acquisition and continued growth in the card business with PayFac revenues up 22% from the same period last year.
Gross profits were $2.4 million, up 62.7% from $1.5 million from the same period last year. Gross margins were 26% compared to 20.3% in the same period last year.
Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect a shift to a higher proportion of revenues from our more profitable business lines including strong gross profit performance from Usio Output Solutions.
The operating loss for the quarter was $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of about $1.5 million in the same period last year. The improvement in operating performance primarily reflects the significant increase in gross profits, slightly offset by an increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.