Oklahoma Venture Forum announces award finalists
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Venture Forum will host Oklahoma’s 17th OVF Awards ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. May 12 in a hybrid event that will be viewable statewide.
The award ceremony will feature a keynote presentation by Sean Kouplen, chairman and CEO of Regent Bank and immediate past secretary of commerce.
The OVF Awards incorporate three of the most prestigious recognitions a company can receive. Evaluation criteria for the Economic Impact Award, the Venture of the Year Award and the Most Promising New Venture award is based on product or service innovation, market potential, potential economic impact and more.
• Award for Economic Impact:
PPP.Bank is being recognized for its dedication to small business and its economic impact in Oklahoma. PPP.Bank is a free, secure resource for small businesses, nonprofits and sole proprietors across the United States who received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and are now applying for forgiveness.
• Venture of the Year finalists:
Skydweller Aero Inc. (OKC) is a U.S. aerospace company developing solar-powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with unprecedented payload capacity.
Datebox Inc. dba The Happily Co. (OKC) provides people with at-home date nights. It added products such as premium experiences and classes with industry leading experts.
• Most Promising New Venture finalists
Respond Flow (Tulsa) is an SMS messaging service that allows users to leverage local 10-digit numbers to schedule and send personalized messages to customers and prospects, while maintaining a personal touch.
Watkins-Conti Products Inc. (Edmond) is a platform women's health care company developing affordable and effective solutions for taboo issues faced by women, specifically, with regard to pelvic health.
Drov Technologies (OKC) utilized their years of expertise related to tire inflation systems to pivot from a tire inflation company to a technology company seeking to provide a full smart truck and trailer solution for the trucking industry.
The Oklahoma Venture Forum is a non-profit organization formed in 1987. OVF is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in Oklahoma. The organization provides opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and others to exchange business ideas and experiences to foster growth of new and existing small businesses.
The 2021 OVF Awards will be a hybrid ceremony hosted online from 1 to 3 p.m. May 12.
The live ceremony will be hosted at the OU Health Science PHF Conference Center. The live portion of the event is open to OVF members and sponsors, with limited capacity.
Guests are asked to view the event online via Zoom. Register online through ovf.org to receive the Zoom link and invite a guest. For inquiries, contact Che’ Loessberg at che@ovf.org.
CLO released agricultural leases for sealed bids
The Oklahoma Commissioners of the Land Office has released four agricultural leases for sealed bid. Three leases are in Kay County and one is in Lincoln County.
Sealed bids are due in the CLO Office, 204 N Robinson, Suite 900, Oklahoma City, by 2 p.m. April 28 to be considered. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m..
The four leases available for sealed bidding represent opportunities to obtain fertile farmland, productive pasture and recreational acreage. Visit bit.ly/39NQJWL to learn more about the sealed bidding process, view the leases in a GIS Map or sign up for future announcements regarding leases and auctions.
For more information, contact your local real estate management specialist:
• Sean Ison, Lincoln County, 208-2067, sean.ison@clo.ok.gov
• Robert Parrish, Kay County, 886-4421, robert.parrish@clo.ok.gov
For more information about sealed bids and CLO ag Leases, contact Anthony N. Ruiz at 521-4127 or anthony.ruiz@clo.ok.gov.
Devon Energy schedules earnings release
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that it will report first-quarter results May 4 after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation will be available on the company’s website, devonenergy.com.
The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. May 5 consisting primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. For more information, visit devonenergy.com.
ODOT’s annual conference goes virtual
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is inviting Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms, contractors, municipalities and members of the public to a free, one-day virtual conference April 23 themed “Building Together.”
The conference will provide opportunities to network, hear updates from federal, state and local speakers, and to learn the latest information about conducting business.
Business owners interested in attending can view information and enroll about DBE firms and review qualifications to be a certified DBE firm by visiting odot.org and clicking Civil Rights under the Business Center tab.
A business can qualify as a DBE if it is at least 51 percent owned and managed by individuals who are socially or economically disadvantaged.
This year’s conference focuses on connecting firms to each other and to the resources available to them through the DBE program. After experiencing challenges in the past year that made networking difficult for many, this gathering will facilitate rebuilding longtime connections and creating new ones.
During the conference, participants will hear updates from speakers with the Federal Highway Administration and the Association of General Contractors, as well as Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan and keynote motivational speaker Jeff Havens.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23. Registration is due by 5 p.m. April 21 at bit.ly/31yyoYT.
The virtual meeting environment will stay as close to the in-person conference format as possible. ODOT staff will be available to businesses to assist with any technical challenges.
For questions, call ODOT Civil Rights Division at 521-3186.
Devon Energy issues updated guidance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. provided guidance for the first quarter and full-year that incorporates the operational impact from recent winter weather and a minor asset sale.
The company has restored its production to pre-storm levels and expects the weather-related downtime to be confined to the first quarter.
First-quarter production is estimated to be reduced by 8 percent due to the impact of severe winter weather.
Adjusting for the downtime, Devon expects oil production in the first quarter of 261,000 to 265,000 barrels per day and total production of 485,000 to 499,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day.
The company’s guidance also excludes WPX results prior to the acquisition close date of Jan. 7, limiting production by an incremental 3 percent for the first quarter.
Per-unit expenses are expected to increase by approximately 5 percent in the first quarter as a result of the weather impact across Devon’s operations.
The company’s full-year guidance was adjusted for the sale of the company’s Wind River asset in Wyoming, which closed March 3. This divesture is expected to reduce oil production by about 2,000 barrels per day for the full-year.
Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance for the first quarter and full-year are available on the company’s website, devonenergy.com.
