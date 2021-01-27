The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four more COVID-related deaths in Norman on Wednesday as the city recorded another 41 COVID-19 cases.
Norman has now reported 12,116 COVID-19 cases and 11,135 recoveries.
Wednesday's additional Norman deaths are just four of 11 additional deaths reported in Cleveland County. Wednesday's report represents the most deaths the county has ever reported in a single day, although the state does not specify the exact dates when the deaths occurred.
Norman has now recorded 112 total COVID-related deaths, 23 of them reported in the new year.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were up slightly during the week of Jan. 9-15 when compared with the previous week.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,686 new cases statewide on Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 379,110.
The state reported 65 additional deaths on Wednesday, the most deaths Oklahoma has ever reported in one day.
The health department provided a rare breakdown on those deaths, sharing that 39 of them have occurred in the last week, and all of them occurred between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021.
Fifty of the deceased were 65 or older, 11 were in the 50-64 age range and four were between 36 and 49 years old. Oklahoma has now recorded a total of 3,388 COVID-related deaths.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose again Wednesday to 2,678, up from 2,578 on Tuesday.
Oklahoma hospitalizations, which were at 1,454 on Monday evening, dropped again to 1,322 on Tuesday evening, continuing the trend of declining statewide hospitalizations.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 116 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 25,591.
The health department has reported 23,263 recoveries in the county.
The 11 additional deaths reported on Wednesday bring the county death toll to 215. According to the health department, those 11 deaths include two women 65 or older and nine men 65 or older.
Two of the latest county deaths occurred in Moore, which has now recorded 35 COVID-related deaths. Moore reported 18 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,480.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 63.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 15-21, down significantly from the 102.6 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.