The State Department of Health reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday as the state’s case total rose by 66.
Oklahoma’s Saturday COVID-19 case total is up to 4,490 cases from Friday's 4,424 cases. According to the OSDH, 3,154 of Oklahoma's cases are recovered.
The state’s COVID-19-related death count now stands at 270. Of the latest four deaths reported, two occurred in the last 24 hours, and four occurred between May 6 and 7. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Delaware, Pittsburg and Washington counties.
32 Cleveland County residents have died in connection with COVID-19. As of Saturday's numbers, the county had 455 total cases (up two cases from Friday) and 361 recoveries.
In Norman, 19 residents have died in connection with COVID-19, and the case total stood at 217 for the second day. 175 of Norman's total cases are recovered.
The OSDH's newest weekly epidemiology and surveillance report, released Friday and reflecting numbers from May 1 to May 7, shows that the state's number of new cases increased that week over the previous week.
From May 1 to May 7, the state saw 712 new COVID-19 cases, an 18.5% increase from the new cases recorded the week before. While the report notes that Oklahoma public health leaders are "keeping a close eye" on that uptick in case totals, it also notes that those leaders believe the uptick is partially due to the state's increasing ability to investigate and track cases.
The report does show that the 38 COVID-19-related deaths recorded from May 1 to 7 show an 11.6% decrease compared to deaths the week before. New positive tests have generally been trending down since early April.
The state’s most recent executive order report showed that as of Friday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 95,869 COVID-19 tests, 90,721 of them negative.
As of last week, testing in Oklahoma is open to anyone who wants a test. State officials also have announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the state deployed “Caring Vans” that took testing to rural and urban areas throughout the state Friday and Saturday.
As of Friday evening, 122 of Oklahoma’s then-266 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at long-term care facilities or nursing homes, meaning about 45% of Oklahoma deaths have involved those facilities.
20 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities.
At Norman’s Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 34 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 82 positive cases among residents and staff.
Friday's executive order report also showed that 71.4% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one comorbidity, or a chronic condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point-of-care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a “COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System” through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents’ symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.