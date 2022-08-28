Nearly a year ago, 405 Burger Bar opened up just south of the University of Oklahoma campus.
In early October, the “big bun burger” concept will move into a larger space on Main Street with expanded drink and food options.
Stelen Covel, OU alumnus and son of country music star Toby Keith, opened 405 Burger Bar at 1429 George Ave. in September 2021. With many game day food and drink options on Campus Corner, Covel saw a need south of the district.
“We put the concept in there not anticipating that people were going to love the food as much as they did — the food really exploded there,” Covel said.
By four months in, Covel said 405 Burger Bar had outgrown their kitchen. Initially, the plan was to focus more on beverages, but the demand for food had pushed the limits of their space.
When a partner purchased the two-tenant, 8,500-square-foot building at 2539 W. Main St., which used to house Jimmy’s Egg, Covel said accepting an offer to operate out of one of the building’s spaces east of Interstate 35 seemed like the perfect move.
With more kitchen space, Covel will expand the menu. But he expects their “big bun burgers,” like the Oklahoma Onion Burger and the Sidewinder Burger, to continue as the most popular choices.
“There will be more sandwiches, salads, appetizers and different sides,” Covel said.
Each onion burger at 405 starts with a salted patty on the grill next to a pile of onions. When it starts to brown, the patty is placed on top of the onion pile and smashed with a spatula to seal in the flavor.
As the burger sizzles with a cover on it, Johnson brushes lard on the other side of the grill and puts a large bun face-down to toast.
“It’s simple and has that classic taste — there’s nothing extra,” said Austin Johnson, who has cooked at 405 Burger Bar since day one in September 2021. He said he’s enjoyed being a part of efforts to build the 405 Burger Bar brand and see it grow.
Staff says patrons from as far away as Mexico have tried their signature onion burgers.
“We’re (often) told it’s the best,” Johnson said.
Rashad Crump, who has worked at 405 since January, said a larger kitchen will help operations, as he prepped patties Thursday morning.
“We will be able to have a bigger staff — I think it’s going to be fun,” Crump said. “I think it’s going to make it a lot easier as well for everyone to do everything with more space.”
The expansion will allow for much more than just a larger kitchen, however. More seating and a larger parking lot were also motivating factors for the move west.
Covel is adding a sports theater room modeled after a sportsbook-style space, which holds about 50 people. The soundproof room will boast a large projector screen with a Las Vegas sportsbook seating area. A bar will border the back of the room, which is rentable for events and open to the public at other times.
“If it’s not a big game and we’re not renting it out, it will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Covel said.
Beer drinkers will be able to choose from an entire wall of tap beer from local breweries and some national staples. Covel expects 12 taps along the back wall of the bar.
When patrons come into the restaurant’s new location later this fall, they will notice the sports bar atmosphere has been further emphasized.
“We’re going to put a lot of sports memorabilia in there — it’s going to be really unique,” Covel said.
Ideally, Covel said Sooner fans will be able to come eat an onion burger and have a beer by early October, just in time for the first away game at Texas Christian University.
“If we’re open by the TCU away game, then we will be really happy,” Covel said.
