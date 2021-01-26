NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-related deaths in Norman on Tuesday as the city recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases.
Norman has now reported 12,075 COVID-19 cases and 11,032 recoveries.
The two latest Norman deaths — two of four additional deaths reported in Cleveland County Tuesday — bring the city's total death count to 108. Norman has recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths in the new year.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were up slightly during the week of Jan. 9-15 when compared with the previous week.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,571 new cases statewide on Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 376,424.
The state reported 30 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 3,323.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly on Tuesday to 2,578, up from 2,576 on Monday. State experts say that while the apparent trend of decreasing case and hospitalizations in Oklahoma appears accurate, Oklahomans should continue taking precautions, especially due to the threat of a new COVID variant spreading in the United States.
Statewide hospitalizations, which were at 1,595 as of Friday evening, dropped again to 1,454 on Monday evening with the state's first executive order report of the week.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 109 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 25,475.
The health department has reported 23,028 recoveries in the county.
With four additional deaths recorded Tuesday, Cleveland County has reported 204 total COVID-related deaths. None of Tuesday's deaths occurred in Moore.
Moore reported 27 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,462. Moore’s death count stands at 33.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 63.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 15-21, down significantly from the 102.6 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
