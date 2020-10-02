The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Friday, marking the third death reported in the city this week.
As of Friday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,401. The state has now reported 39 deaths and 2,958 recoveries in Norman.
None of the three Norman deaths reported this week seem to be connected to a local longterm care facility, based on the state's nightly executive order reports.
Oklahoma reported 1,190 new cases statewide Friday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 89,559. The state's seven-day case average decreased again Friday, dropping slightly to 1,005.
Thursday's state executive order report showed 623 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up slightly from 610 on Wednesday.
Oklahoma reported nine additional deaths Friday, including the death in Norman and one in Moore. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,044; one of the nine latest deaths was identified in the last 24 hours.
With 83 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,349. The county has now recorded 74 COVID-related deaths and 5,438 recoveries.
The county on Friday remained at an Orange Level on the the state's weekly risk assessment map, but reverted to an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
The county was at an Orange Level 2, defined as 25 or more cases per 100,000 people, during the last three weeks of September, hitting 28 cases per 100,000 people last Friday. This Friday, the county's infection rate was at 21.1 cases per 100,000 people, which meets the criteria for Orange Level 1 (14.39 or more cases per 100,000 people).
While new case numbers in the county have dropped this week, the county has also reported four additional deaths this week, three of them in Norman.
Moore reported four new cases Friday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,092. Moore has now recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 915 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
