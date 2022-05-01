The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for April 14-20.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
1451 12th Ave. SE — Tinker Federal Credit Union, TFCU Bank, $3,000,000, Ward 1
Tenant Finish:
1912 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, The Joint Chiropractic, $49,000, Ward 8
Fire Repair:
578 Buchanan Ave. — Powell Properties Inc., Tiny Tulips Fire Repair, 50,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe, Fire Pump House for Shop Building, $40,000, Ward 5
Tenant Finish:
1910 Research Park Blvd., Suite 116 — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, City of Norman Building Maintenance Office/Warehouse, $105,000, Ward 8
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 103 & 105 — Aria Development LLC, Romantix, $110,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
2545 W. Main St. — Bhanumati LLC UNC 35 P/C INT, AT&T Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $15,000, Ward 2
996 Ed Noble Pky. — Deli Realty LLC 35 P/C INT, AT&T Replace/Upgrade Antennas, $10,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
115 S. Peters Ave. — Adair, James L., Adair & Associates Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
4220 28th Ave. NW — Ideal Homes of Norman, Ideal Homes Office Building, $4,800,000, Ward 8
4240 28th Ave. NW — Ideal Homes of Norman, Landmark Fine Homes Office Building, $3,160,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 129 — 36 North LLC, White Box, $12,500, Ward 8
4606 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Rock Creek Youth Camp Inc., Residence to Storage Remodel, $1,000, Ward 5
Foundation:
602 N. Findlay Ave. — City of Norman, Norman Senior Wellness Center, $569,000, Ward 4
Fire Repair:
2600 Van Buren St. — Trails Perimeter Center Inc., Riverside Balcony Repair, $62,000, Ward 2
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
126 W. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival West Stage #1 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
332 E. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival East Stage #2 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
204 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival West Stage #3 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
308 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival West Stage #4 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
115 W. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival West Tent #1 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
306 E. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival East Tent #2 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
208 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival North Tent #3 4/29 and 4/30, $20,000, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,161,100. The average reported value was $308,729, five of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $530,642, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• One fire repair permit was issued for 6601 Cedar Ln.
• One demolition permit was issued for 4101 E. Tecumseh Rd.
• Thirteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $9,865,420. The average reported value was $758,878.
• Five applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $263,717.
• One demolition application was submitted for 102 E. Johnson St.
