The Cleveland County District Court has filed charges recently related to an assortment of alleged crimes on the following people:
• Cockfighting: Victor Manuel Ortega Jr., 33, of El Reno, was charged Thursday with a felony count of training a bird for fighting and a misdemeanor count of being a spectator for a cockfight.
Carlos Ruiz, 36, of Noble, was charged the same day with a felony count of keeping a place, equipment and facility for cockfighting in concert and together with Nancy Torres-Lugo.
According to a court affidavit, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded April 7 to the 14800 block of 26B Street in Noble in reference to an alleged cockfight and animal cruelty complaint.
Deputies found physical evidence of cockfighting, as well as 34 gamecocks that had been physically modified for the cutting of specific talons to allow the attachment of knives or spurs. Ortega was at the residence and told officers he had been invited to the property. Ruiz also was present and identified himself as the property owner.
Arrest warrants were issued for both men.
• Sexual battery: James Thomas Williams, 55, of Norman, was charged April 28 with a felony count of sexual battery for allegedly attempting to touch a 17-year-old foreign exchange student's privates.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded Jan. 9 to an apartment in the 3700 block of 12th Avenue SE to follow up on a sexual battery report. The foreign exchange student said during a forensic interview that Williams came into his room wearing only a shirt and carrying a bottle of lubricant and a glass pipe that he said was for speed.
According to the affidavit, the student said Williams began to masturbate in front of him, then lit the pipe and blew smoke in his face. Then Williams touched his leg and bottom, and the student moved away when Williams tried to touch his privates. Williams then apologized, blaming the drugs.
An arrest warrant was issued in the amount of $20,000. Williams is not currently listed in custody.
• Pointing a firearm: Scherry Marie Johnson, 63, of Moore, was charged Thursday with a felony count of pointing a firearm during a road rage dispute.
According to a court affidavit, Moore police responded March 16 to the 1000 block of NW Sixth Street in Moore in reference to a neighborhood disturbance that resulted from a road rage disagreement. Johnson allegedly got involved in a disagreement involving her adult daughter and a man.
According to the affidavit, the two had parked their vehicles in the middle of the street and gotten out of their cars to argue about who had the right of way. Johnson went on scene and tried to move the man's car. When the victim approached her, she pointed a handgun at him.
An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
