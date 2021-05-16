April 29
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report April 15: Hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has producers eager to get first cutting. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $175 per ton. Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
May 7
Receipts: 3,400; Last Reported 1,145; Last Year 5,912
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested last week for a trend but a lower undertone is noted. Demand light to moderate. Corn prices continue to climb and put pressure on feeder cattle prices
