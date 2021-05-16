U.S. Energy Corp. announces operating results
HOUSTON — U.S. Energy Corp. announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ending March 31.
U.S. Energy produced volumes of 25,905 BOE, an average of about 288 BOE per day. Oil represented 84% of total production in the first quarter, and the company’s oil production increased approximately 21% from the fourth quarter.
The company’s production during the first quarter of 2021, specifically natural gas volumes from non-operated properties, was negatively impacted by extreme winter weather. All properties have since been returned to production.
Usio announces record financial results
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31.
Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, increased 73% to $13.5 million, reflecting growth in each of our ACH, credit card and prepaid lines of business, as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December.
Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 24.6% versus the same period last year.
Quantum Energy Partners provides an update on recent enhancements to ESG program
HOUSTON — Quantum Energy Partners announced a variety of enhancements to its long-standing Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.
Quantum hired Keila Hand to join its leadership team and serve as its head of ESG. Hand previously led Crown Holding’s Global Sustainably program.
Over the past six months, Quantum has become a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment. Quantum also will incorporate the recommendations of leading agencies and non-governmental organizations.
Quantum has become a signatory to Institutional Limited Partners Association's new Diversity in Action initiative.
Quantum also reported on its continued collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund on best practices in methane detection and reporting.
In 2020, Quantum and EDF collaborated to offer the first Private Equity Methane Solutions Summit looking at methane mitigation options and best practices. A second summit will be co-hosted by Quantum and EDF focusing on monitoring, quantification and target setting.
Quantum has recently also invested in two new companies that are focused on ESG best practices and implementation across industries: Project Canary and FigBytes.
Contango announces financial results
FORT WORTH, Texas — Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced its financial results for the first quarter. Highlights include:
• Production sales of 1,773 MBoe for the first quarter, or 19.7 MBoe per day, an increase from 1,720 MBoe, or 18.9 MBoe per day in the prior year quarter.
• Total operating expenses of $27.5 million for the quarter, and operating expenses exclusive of production and ad valorem taxes of $23.9 million, were at about the mid-point of guidance.
• Net loss was $4.3 million, compared to a net loss of $105.3 million (including $145.9 million in pre-tax impairments) in the prior year's quarter. Net income before taxes was $9.9 million for the current year quarter compared to a $0.4 million loss for the same quarter last year.
• Recurring Adjusted EBITDAX of $23.8 million, compared to $14.9 million in the prior year's quarter.
• Completed previously announced acquisition of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on Jan. 21. A total of 25,409,164 shares of Contango common stock were issued as consideration in the acquisition.
• Completed previously announced acquisition of certain properties in the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming and Montana, in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico for consideration of $53.2 million, net of customary closing adjustments. The acquisition closed Feb. 1.
• The company added Karen Simon and Janet Pasque to its board of directors.
Vaalco Energy Inc. announces first quarter results
HOUSTON — VAALCO Energy Inc. reported operational and financial results for the first quarter. Highlights include:
• Reported strong first-quarter net income of $9.9 million ($0.17 per diluted share) and Adjusted Net Income of $8.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share).
• Generated Adjusted EBITDAX of $18.0 million, more than five times compared to the fourth quarter.
• Sold 619,000 barrels of oil in the first quarter, an increase of 113% over the fourth quarter.
• Produced 5,180 net revenue interest barrels of crude oil per day, or 5,954 working interest BOPD in thr first quarter, up 11% from the fourth quarter.
• Closed the transformational acquisition of Sasol’s working interest in the Etame field offshore Gabon on Feb. 25.
• Announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent for a new Floating Storage and Offloading unit with Omni Offshore Terminals Pte Ltd. at the Etame field.
• Entered into crude oil commodity swap agreements for a total of 672,533 barrels at a Dated Brent weighted average price of $66.51 per barrel for the period of May through October.
• Maintained a balance sheet with no debt and a cash balance of $19.3 million, including $1.7 million in joint venture owner advances as of March 31.
Targa Resources Corp. to participate in investor conferences
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced that representatives from the company will participate in virtual investor meetings May 19 and May 20 for the EIC Investor Conference.
A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, targaresources.com, or by visiting targaresources.com/investors/events.
Ring Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. reported operational and financial results for the first quarter. Highlights include:
• Sold 7,960 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 716,422 barrels of oil equivalent (85% oil), in the first quarter, with production significantly impacted by the severe winter storm in February and temporary downtime associated with well completions activity and the conversion of electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps.
• Reported a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.19 per share, and Adjusted Net Income1 of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter.
• Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $19 million for the first quarter.
• Produced Free Cash Flow1 of $2.9 million in the first quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of Free Cash Flow generation.
• Further reduced debt on the company’s revolving credit facility by $7.5 million during the first quarter by utilizing a portion of Free Cash Flow.
• Performed nine CTRs in this year’s first quarter, seven in Northwest Shelf and two in Central Basin Platform.
• Completed and placed on production all four wells of the company’s NWS Phase I drilling program during the first quarter, with all wells completed on schedule and budge.
• Successfully finished drilling operations on the NWS Phase II drilling program, releasing the rig April 29, with all three wells expected to be completed on schedule and within budget, and online by the end of May.
• The company closed on the sale and exchange of certain oil and gas interests in Andrews County, Texas, with Vin Fisher Operating Inc., effective Jan. 1, with Ring receiving a net value consideration in cash of $2 million.
TPC Group announces earnings call
HOUSTON — TPC Group Inc. posted results for the quarter ending March 31 on its website at noon Friday. It will host a conference call for holders of its 10.5 percent and its 10.875 percent senior secured notes, analysts and prospective investors at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Financial results and conference call details will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section of TPC Group’s website, tpcgrp.com.
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park to open first Utah franchise
CINCINNATI — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has signed its first Utah franchise agreement.
Scott Nielson, founder of Nielson RV, is bringing the family camping and entertainment brand to Hurricane in southeast Utah.
Nielson recently sold the dealership’s three locations to Camping World and is now focused on building an expansive Jellystone Park. Jellystone Park has more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations.
First announced as Glampers Inn RV Resort, the 52-acre development will be known as Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Hurricane Sand Hollow. It will feature the full array of Jellystone Park attractions and activities. Families also will be able to enjoy the adjacent Hanalei Bay Water Park, as well as boat, ATV and dune buggy rentals.
Construction is scheduled to begin later this spring, with the first luxury cabins and RV sites expected to be available this fall.
The new park is located off I-15, two hours north of Las Vegas and four hours south of Salt Lake City. It is adjacent to Sand Hollow State Park and Reservoir.
— Submitted Content
