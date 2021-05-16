OK STABLE tax deduction enacted
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans who save and invest using OK STABLE, the state-sponsored ABLE Act program for people with disabilities, will be able to deduct contributions from their state taxes, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced.
The tax deduction is identical to the one offered for contributions to the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan and will be in effect starting with 2021 income tax filing.
The new law allows couples to deduct up to $20,000 in contributions per year from their state taxable income. Single taxpayers can deduct contributions of up to $10,000 per year.
Under OK STABLE, Oklahomans with disabilities can save and invest money without jeopardizing need-based benefit programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income. Funds in an account can be used for qualified expenses.
The tax deduction for OK STABLE can also be used by friends and family who contribute to an account.Contributions made by the tax filing deadline can be claimed on the previous year’s income tax returns.
House Bill 2178, creating the tax deduction, was requested by Treasurer McDaniel and authored by Rep. Kyle Hilbert and Sen. John Michael Montgomery. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed the legislation into law.
Oklahomans with disabilities can look online to see if they are eligible to open an account by going to OKSTABLE.org. The program was launched in May 2018.
Educational Development Corp. announces record results
TULSA — Educational Development Corp. reported record net revenues and earnings per share results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ending Feb. 28.
Fiscal year end Highlights compared to the prior year include:
• Net revenues of $204.6 million, an increase of 81.1%, compared to $113 million.
• Net earnings of $12.6 million, an increase of 125.0% compared to $5.6 million.
• Earnings per share was $1.50, compared to $0.68, an increase of 120.6%.
Fourth quarter highlights compared to the same time period a year ago include:
• Net revenues of $40.3 million, an increase of $20.2 million, or 100.1%, compared to $20.1 million.
• Earnings before income taxes were $3 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 328.6%, compared to $703,000.
• Net earnings totaled $2.2 million, compared to $538,100, an increase of $1.6 million, or 303.0%.
• Earnings per share totaled $0.25, compared to $0.06, up 316.7% on a fully diluted basis.
OESC to host career fairs at Oklahoma City Convention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is hosting career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100 Mick Cornett Drive in Oklahoma City, on Monday and Tuesday. Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and to the general public at 9. The fairs will end at 4 p.m.
Parking is free to all attendees. Attendees can park in the Oklahoma City Convention Center or in the parking lot south of the convention center. Grab a ticket when parking, and the ticket will be validated inside the career fair.
People looking for employment opportunities can register at regpack.com/reg/oesc21. Employers can register to participate at regpack.com/reg/OESC.
Aunalytics, Stonebridge Consulting announce partnership
SOUTH BEND, Indiana, and TULSA — Aunalytics and Stonebridge Consulting announced a strategic partnership to provide data accuracy and data management solutions to drive digital transformation in the oil and gas industry.
The combination provides customers with universal data access, data cleansing and governance for value-driven results.
Devon Energy Corp. commences private exchange offers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp announced that it is commencing private exchange offers and related consent solicitations with respect to the series of outstanding notes of WPX Energy Inc., a direct subsidiary of Devon.
Devon is offering to issue, in a private offering to eligible noteholders, new notes in exchange for any and all of the approximately $2 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding WPX Notes.
In addition, Devon is soliciting consents from the eligible noteholders to amend the WPX Notes and related indenture under which they were issued.
Additionally, Devon announced a change in the location of its annual meeting of stockholders. It now will be hosted in a “virtual-only” format.
The previously announced date and time of the meeting, 8 a.m. June 9, have not changed. The Devon Energy Center will remain closed to the public through the time of the meeting.
The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by stockholders at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DVN2021 using the control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.
Stockholders are entitled to attend and vote if they held shares as of the close of business April 12 or if they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their broker, bank or other nominee.
Laredo Petroleum announces transactions
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the assets of Sabalo Energy LLC and a non-operating partner for about $715 million, subject to customary closing price adjustments, comprised of $625 million in cash and about 2.5 million shares of Laredo common equity.
Additionally, the company announced the sale of 37.5% of its operated proved developed producing reserves in its legacy leasehold in Reagan and Glasscock counties to an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners LLC for proceeds of $405 million and additional potential cash-flow based earn-out payments over the next six years.
None of the PDP reserves are located in Howard or Western Glasscock counties. Both transactions are expected to close July 1.
