The following is recent news from that occurred in the Oklahoma State Capitol:
• The House of Representatives adopted a resolution Friday stating members’ support of Israel.
House Resolution 1037 is authored by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore; House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa; and Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
The resolution will be sent to the members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation asking them to sign on to the statements it contains and to support the nation of Israel during a time of adversity and hostile actions by a foreign power.
The resolution was passed 61-15 on the day in history when Israel declared statehood in 1948.
• A state budget agreement reached Thursday maintains all state core service funding, provides tax relief to individuals and businesses, and makes targeted new investments in key priorities like education, economic development, health care and infrastructure.
The agreement also replenishes more than $700 million in state reserve funds that were significantly reduced to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions last year.
Under the agreement, the appropriated Fiscal Year 2022 budget would be $8.3 billion.
The high-level agreement is still being finalized between the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
• State Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, is one of 24 legislators nationwide to be named to the GOPAC 2021 class of Emerging Leaders.
Legislators were nominated by legislative leadership in their states and were selected because each has demonstrated promise in positively impacting their state and rising within the Republican ranks, according to GOPAC.
Bashore was nominated for the class by House Speaker Charles McCall. The freshman lawmaker also serves on McCall’s leadership team.
In the House, he serves as the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Finance, Revenue and Taxation and on the following additional House committees: Business and Commerce, Judiciary-Civil, and Transportation.
He also is a member of the House Redistricting Northeast Oklahoma Subcommittee and the overall State and Federal Redistricting Committees.
He holds both a Master of Business Administration and a master’s in education in sport administration.
• House Bill 2396 by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, was signed into law this week.
The measure authorizes certain nonprofit organizations to provide a series of in-depth sex trafficking prevention and education programs to freshmen students at Oklahoma colleges and universities.
It specifies the nonprofits must be ones that specialize in outreach and education programs on sex trafficking and exploitation prevention.
State colleges and universities are required to provide their freshman students with the opportunity to attend one of three on-campus programs during freshman orientation.
Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, is the Senate author of the bill.
The measure also specifies that program materials shall be provided at no cost to participating students and their parents and legal guardians. The law becomes effective Nov. 1.
• Legislation to increase learning opportunities for children and to help retain early childhood teachers was signed into law Tuesday.
The Oklahoma Play to Learn Act (HB1569), authored by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, declares the Legislature’s intent to focus on the importance of child-centered, play-based learning as the most developmentally appropriate way for young children to learn.
The measure also authorizes educators to create learning environments that promote movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, and reading for pleasure, among other things.
• Legislation allowing patients to designate a visitor to have unrestricted visitation has been signed by the governor.
House Bill 2687, titled the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” is authored by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin. She filed the legislation after hearing from constituents whose loved ones were not allowed to have a single visitor during the height of the pandemic.
The bill prohibits termination, suspension or waiver of visitation rights by the hospital, State Department of Health, or any governmental entity regardless of declarations of emergency by the Governor or Legislature.
HB2687 was authored by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair.
HB2687 allows for certain restrictions by the hospital, but hospitals are prohibited from requiring patients to waive their rights specified in this act. The bill requires hospitals to post informational materials about the patients’ rights in this act in a prominent place.
• Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation to help children aging out of the Oklahoma foster care system become self-sufficient.
House Bill 1709, also known as the Successful Adulthood Act, lowers the age that someone in foster care could access federal funding through the John H. Chafee Foster Care Independence Program (CFCIP), operated by the U.S. Children’s Bureau, from the current age 18 to age 16.
CFCIP offers assistance to help current and former foster care youths achieve self-sufficiency. The funding allows them financial support for apartments, cars, college textbooks and more. CFCIP currently allows foster children as young as 14 to access the funding, but previous legislative action raised the age to 18 in 2000.
The bill’s author, Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, said earlier access to this funding would help foster children become self-sufficient as they prepare to age out of foster care, hopefully lowering the percentages of former foster children who are incarcerated or homeless. Hill and his wife were foster parents for several years.
HB1709 was carried in the Senate by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City.
The bill passed with an emergency and went into effect immediately upon being signed into law by the governor Monday morning.
• State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, today congratulated Dove Science Academy High School in Oklahoma City for being ranked the No. 1 high school for math and reading performance in the state and the nation by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row.
The publication this year ranked about 17,860 public high schools across the nation from the 24,000 reviewed. Rankings are based on students demonstrating outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduating in high proportions.
Dove Public Charter Schools has eight campuses in Oklahoma, one in Rep. West’s district.
• The governor has signed into law two measures that will protect the privacy of students as well as public employees such as teachers, police officers and others.
House Bills 1875 and 1876 both were authored by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. Both measures passed unanimously in both the House and state Senate.
House Bill 1875 prohibits the release or sale of student directory information by any entity other than the school district that is the primary custodian of the information.
House Bill 1876 will keep private the home addresses, personal telephone numbers, Social Security numbers and private email addresses of current and former public employees.
Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, was the Senate author of both bills.
