The Cleveland County District Court has filed charges recently related to an assortment of alleged crimes on the following people:
• Trafficking in illegal drugs: Milton Sagarnaga Martinez, 34, of Moore, was charged May 10 with three felonies: trafficking in illegal drugs, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
According to a court filing, Martinez was additionally charged May 18 with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after officers found 35 plastic bags or bundles of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine inside a storage tub in a storage unit in the 900 block of Southeast 19th Street in Moore. Each bag weighed about one pound.
According to a court affidavit, officers stopped Martinez when he made an illegal left turn. During the traffic stop, Martinez's license was found to be suspended and expired, and officers searched his vehicle after Martinez gave consent.
According to the affidavit, officers found a Ziplock bag in the center console that contained about 34 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. In the trunk behind the liner, officers found another 368 grams of the same substance, about $20,119 in U.S. currency and a .38-caliber revolver.
Martinez either pled guilty to or was convicted of assault with a firearm and possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute on Feb. 11, 2009, in Caddo County, as well as illegal entry and and possession of a weapon Sept. 19, 2013, in the Western District.
He is currently in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Special Judge Scott Brockman at 9 a.m. June 1 on the initial charges.
• Burglary: James Tucker Cox, 26, of Norman, was charged May 10 with a felony count of second-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into a building owned by Steve Stice and left behind two bottles of lighter fluid.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded July 21 to the 1500 block of West Lindsey Street in response to a burglary. The front glass door was broken, and video footage showed a man breaking the glass and fleeing the scene after an alarm activated. He left behind two lighter fluid bottles on the counter. Latent prints on the bottles were tested and identified Cox as the culprit May 5.
Cox either pled guilty to or was convicted of third-degree arson, three counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000 and possessing/using/manufacturing or telephone threat of incendiary explosive on Nov. 13, 2019, in Cleveland County.
Special Judge Nathaniel Hales issued a warrant for his arrest on $5,000 bond May 14. He is not shown as in custody at the county jail, and no court dates have been set yet.
• Assault with a dangerous weapon: Esperanza Renee Contreras, 19, of Oklahoma City, was charged April 20 with two felonies: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded to a reported stabbing at 1:40 a.m. April 15 outside Logie's Bar and Grill.
Two victims were taken to a hospital. One victim, who had a hole in her shirt, said the defendant attempted to stab her chest. The second victim, who required 10 stitches on her inner right calf and had a cut on her left outer calf, said she fled from one side of the backseat to the other as Contreras stabbed at her legs.
According to the affidavit, the victims reported that they were leaving Logie's when they saw Contreras, an ex-girlfriend of one of the victims. Contreras walked aggressively toward them and attempted to stab the first victim as she was entering the front passenger seat, then stabbed the second victim, who was in the back seat.
She is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. May 25 with Special Judge Lori Puckett.
• Cruelty to animals: Sammie Dale Melton, 45, of Moore, was charged April 13 with a felony count of cruelty to animals.
According to a court affidavit, he allegedly shot and killed his mother's dog March 15 in her driveway in Moore. He told an officer that his mother's dog and his dog were fighting on opposite sides of a chain link fence in the front yard, so he fired one round in the air.
When the dogs didn't stop, he reached over the fence and shot his mother's dog. The officer noted no damage to the fence and no opportunity for the dogs to have physically fought due to the fence.
Special Judge Scott Brockman issued an arrest warrant on $7,500 bond. Melton is not shown as in custody at the county jail, and no court dates have been set yet.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
