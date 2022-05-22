The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for April 28-May 4.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Building:
2930 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building, $500,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
16300 E. Rock Creek Rd. — Ward, Joseph, Daniel and Maribeth, Thunderbird Family Farms MM Grow, $31,000, Ward 5
1002 N. Porter Ave. — Moonlight Land Ownership, HTeaO, $897,000, Ward 4
1050 N. University Blvd. — Garner, Ashley and Jared, Warehouse/Office Building, $250,000, Ward 4
Tenant Finish:
2930 Adams Rd. 100 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Space 100, $90,000, Ward 8
2930 Adams Rd. 110 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Space 110, $90,000, Ward 8
2930 Adams Rd. 120 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Space 120, $90,000, Ward 8
2930 Adams Rd. 130 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Space 130, $90,000, Ward 8
2930 Adams Rd. 140 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Space 140, $90,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
333 Interstate Dr. — Walmart Real Estate Business, Checkout Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 3
3101 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Jobab LLC, NRH Medical Office Remodel, $2,000,000, Ward 8
1017 24th Ave. NW — Bagg Family LLC, Edward Jones Investments, $88,570, Ward 8
1420 24th Ave. NW — Rainer UTC Acquisitions LLC, Milan Laster Hair Removal, $235,000, Ward 8
1651 24th Ave, NW — Sooner Investment Group, CAVA Restaurant, $165,000, Ward 8
3261 24th Ave. NW — Premier Land Holdings LLC, Premiere Pediatrics, $1,675,249, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
3803 S. Chautauqua Ave. — City of Norman, Storage Containers, $130,000, Ward 7
800 Lexington St. — Yes Companies Key LLC, Storage Building, $132,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
7597 Alameda Dr. — City of Norman, OK T-Mobile Antenna Upgrade, $25,000, Ward 5
2751 36th Ave. NW — 129 36 North LLC, White Box #120, $12,500, Ward 8
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
401 E. Boyd St. — Anderson, MO, Loft 401 Remodel Unit #316, $65,000, Ward 4
Demolition:
215 E. Constitution St. — City of Norman, OK Demo Parks Building, N/A, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
3451 36th Ave. NW — C Plaza LLC, Sharkey’s Norman Salon Remodel, $45,000, Ward 8
3205 W. Robinson St. — Imhoff LLC, Pizza Shuttle Remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Seven permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,082,580. The average reported value was $297,511, seven of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Thirty-one permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $1,775,099, nine of which were storm shelters.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,754,080. The average reported value was $350,816.
• Seven applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $297,100.
May 5-10
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Addition/Alteration:
4212 Classen Cir. 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, DCGL Planting, $2,500, Ward 7
4212 Classen Cir. 112 — South Norman Industrial LLC, DCGL Planting, $2,500, Ward 7
2264 W. Main St. — WH Normandy Creek LP, White Box, $50,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
103 W. Apache St. 101 —
BTE LLC, Steople Office, $15,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
1212 N. Flood Ave. — Cummings, Brad, Rapid Wash LLC, $1,300,000, Ward 8
2301 Goddard Ave. — City of Norman, Sanitation Office, $1,700,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1355 W. Lindsey St. — Security National BK & TR Co., Arvest Bank Remodel, $800,000, Ward 2
2520 Hemphill Rd. — Oklahoma Electrical Cooperative, OEC Meeting Room Renovation, $500,000, Ward 2
Fire Repair:
110 E. Main St. — Sooner Theatre of Norman, Repair Water/Roof Damage, $240,814, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Addition/Alteration:
3000 12th Ave. NW — Surely Construction LLC, DS Cannabis LLC Medical Marijuana Remodel, $200,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
1221 Ed Noble Pky. — LL Ark Properties Inc., Landers Chevrolet Temporary Tent June 9-11, $1,831, Ward 3
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eighteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $4,155,940. The average reported value was $230,886, 12 of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Fourteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $304,265, seven of which were storm shelters.
• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,874,920. The average reported value was $479,153.
• Fifteen applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $466,711, one of which was a storm shelter.
