The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 6-12.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED
Addition/Alteration:
4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, MNTC Phase 3 Addition, $17,000,000, Ward 6
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
New Shell Construction:
5744 Huettner Ct. — H Industrial LLC, Shell Building #4, $358,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd., Suite 105 — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Action Extractions Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 110 — Rieger LLC, Warehouse/Office Tenant Finish, $72,000, Ward 8
4216 Classen Cir., Suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Hail Ding Kings Office/Warehouse, $2,000, Ward 7
Parking Lot:
1310 College Ave. — ATO-Delta Kappa Housing Corp., Alpha Tau Omega Replace Basketball Court, $30,640, Ward 7
Demolition:
1701 Elm Ave. — Trustees-Okla Alpha Chapter Pi Beta Phi, Pi Beta Phi Patio Demo, Not Reported, Ward 7
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
New Construction:
2260 36th Ave. NW — Stonewall Homes LLC, Office Building, $1,100,100, Ward 3
Addition/Alteration:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 134 — Rieger LLC, White Box Remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
424 W. Main St. — Norman Economic Development Coaltion Inc., NEDC Remodel, $800,000, Ward 4
2206 Tecumseh Dr. — Tecumseh Rd. Business Park LLC, DeLong Chiropractic Clinic Remodel, $395,000, Ward 8
1091 N. University Blvd. — Adbar LLC, Verizon New Antennas on Tower, $30,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2900 Chautauqua Ave., Building 10 — Brentwood Pointe Partners, Brentwood Point Apartments Repair Damage, $100,000, Ward 2
811 Biloxi Dr. — A Elite Properties, Greentree Apartments Repair Damage, $11,200, Ward 1
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
1209 W. Lindsey St. — Chastain Oil Co., Champion Hail Repair Auto Hail Repair Tent, $4,500, Ward 2
Demolition:
310 S. Santa Fe Ave. — McCown, Tammy, Demo Multi-Family Dwelling, Not Reported, Ward 4
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY
* Fourteen permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,856,824. The average reported value was $275,487, six of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Eighteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $300,460, eight of which were storm shelters.
• One demolition permit was issued for 1014 Walnut Rd.
• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $846,724. The average reported value was $211,681.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $96,405.
Submitted Content
