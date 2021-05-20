UPS to hire 100 in OKC area
OKLAHOMA CITY — UPS announced this week that it expects to hire over 100 employees in the Oklahoma City area. These jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.
More than 56 percent of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Promotion from within enabled many to begin their careers at UPS.
Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible employees who are students can earn up to $25,000 toward college expenses, in addition to hourly pay.
UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance — nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997.
These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program (after a short waiting period). Hourly starting pay is $14.50 depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises.
UPS is hiring at 901 S. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City. Interested applicants can apply at upsjobs.com.
Devon Energy celebrates 50 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. is celebrating its "golden" anniversary this month after 50 years of success in the oil and gas industry.
Founded by John and Larry Nichols in 1971, the company started with no assets and five employees but, by 1988, was publicly traded and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Devon continued to grow organically and by acquisition over the years and stepped into its place on the S&P 500 in 2000. Today, it is a leading producer of oil and gas in the U.S.
Devon’s historic achievements and milestones include being the first to successfully combine horizontal drilling with hydraulic fracturing in the Barnett Shale of North Texas, which launched the Shale Revolution that spread to oil and gas-producing regions across the U.S.
Devon has been a major contributor and community partner in all its areas of operations.
Over the years, Devon has partnered with organizations like the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to install STEM centers in local schools; the United Way and local food banks in its annual Give for Good campaign; and emergency responders personnel.
In January, Devon and WPX Energy merged as equals, keeping Devon’s name and headquarters in Oklahoma City. WPX’s Rick Muncrief became president and CEO of Devon, and Devon’s Dave Hager became executive chairman of the board of directors.
AAON announces cash dividend, promotion
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that its board of directors has declared the company’s next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share (or $0.38 annually), payable July 1 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 3.
The company also announced that its board of directors has promoted Christopher D. Eason to chief accounting officer, effective May 11.
Eason, 39, joined AAON in 2018 as controller and financial reporting manager. Previously, he served as a senior manager at Grant Thornton LLP.
He is a licensed certified public accountant and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in accounting.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.