The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 11-18.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Addition/Alteration:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Rieger LLC, Muirfield Homes Office, $28,400, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
212 E. Comanche St. — Arvest Bank-Gary Belcher, Arvest Bank Rebuild, $900,000, Ward 4
213 Reed Ave. — Food & Shelter for Friends, Food & Shelter Pantry, $1,600,000, Ward 4
2457 Wilcox Dr. — The Virtue Center, The Virtue Center Office, $2,800,000, Ward 2
New Shell Building:
4351 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building, $700,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1295 Crossroads Blvd. — Decker Center LLC, AT&T Mobility Antennas, $10,000, Ward 8
3595 E. State Hwy 9 — 3595 E. State Hwy 9 LLC, Medical Marijuana Interior Grow, $450,000, Ward 8
1353 24th Ave. NW — Rainer UTC Acquisitions LLC, Hideaway Pizza Awning, $10,000, Ward 8
1636 24th Ave. NW — Rainer UTC Acquisitions LLC, Stretchlab Remodel, $90,000, Ward 8
3451 36th Ave. NW, Suite 140 — C Plaza LLC, Sharkey’s Normam Remodel, $45,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
4351 Adams Rd., Suite 101 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finish 101, $155,000, Ward 8
4351 Adams Rd., Suite 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finish 111, $75,000, Ward 8
4351 Adams Rd., Suite 121 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finish 121, $75,000, Ward 8
3075 Classen Blvd., Suite 101 — Tag Norman Holdings LLC, Old School Bagel, $250,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
5005 York Dr. — Johnson Controls Inc., New Solar Panels/Carports, $1,112,107, Ward 8
3600 Classen Blvd. — Keithley, Patricia A., Take Five Oil Change, $465,000, Ward 7
2601 Parkway Dr. — Llark Properties LLC, Landers Office/Auto Service Center, $8,000,000, Ward 2
Addition/Alteration:
400 26th Ave. NW — SPM Real Estate Union LLC, Best Buy Shelving Remodel, $10,000, Ward 2
205 E. Main St., Suite 101 — Adair, James L., 405 Brewing 1st Floor Remodel, $250,000, Ward 4
205 E. Main St., Suite 201 — Adair, James L., Adair & Associates 1st Floor Office Remodel, $150,000, Ward 4
1485 Alameda St. — AKY-MD LLC, Just Kids Pediatrics Office Remodel, $600,000, Ward 6
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — L A F M C Rentals LLC, AT&T Upgrade Antennas, $15,000, Ward 5
Temporary Building/ Construction Trailer:
3301 W. Main St. — Sooner Fashion Mall LLC, The Mysterious Circus Tent May 27-30, $10,000, Ward 3
4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Graduation Tent May 22-June 13, N/A, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twelve permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $4,125,190. The average reported value was $343,766, three of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty-two permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $581,711, three of which were storm shelters.
• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $1,272,840. The average reported value was $212,140.
• Two applications for addition/alterations to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $46,000.
• Two demolition applications were submitted, one for 11717 Alameda St. and one for 103 Keith St.
