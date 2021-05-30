The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for May 13-19.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd., Suite 105 — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Action Extractions Medical Marijuana, $10,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
401 12th Ave. SE, Suites 101 & 291 — Cottonwood Ridge HOA, Cottonwood Ridge Norman Rehab Remodels, $16,000 (Combined), Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
542 S. University Blvd. — Lambert, Scott, Noun Hotel, $16,000,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
951 Franklin Rd. — McPherson, Thurman Wayne, Bullfrog Farm LLC Medical Marijuana Shop Remodel, $30,000, Ward 6
1701 Elm Ave. — Trustees-Okla Alpha Chapter, Pi Beta Phi Covered Patio Addition, $150,000, Ward 7
630 E. Lindsey St. — City of Norman, Verizon Wireless Replace Antennas, $30,000, Ward 7
1091 N. University Blvd. — Adbar LLC, Verizon New Antennas on Existing Tower, $30,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2900 Chautauqua Ave., Building 10 — Brentwood Pointe Partners Apartments Brentwood Pointe Repair Fire Damage, $100,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
3105 Broce Dr. — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse Building, $420,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Rock Creek Rd., Suite 120 — Brookfield Custom Homes LLC, Flexcare Infusion Center Therapy Office, $50,000, Ward 8
3105 Broce Dr., Suite 101 — Kelso, John, Kelso Heating & Air Office/Warehouse, $20,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
119 W. Boyd St. — ASP Street Investmentsm Landlord Remodel, $75,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Damage Repair:
2815 Dewey Ave., Apartment #13 — CC Emerald LLC-UND 47% Int., Emerald Green Apt. Repair Structure Damage, $28,985, Ward 7
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
2117 W. Lindsey St. — Nacionales LLC, Temp. Construction Trailer/Office, $4,788, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,501,305. The average reported value was $312,663, two of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twelve permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $233,752, five of which were storm shelters.
• Twenty-seven applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $9,715,220. The average reported value was $359,823.
• Twenty-four applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $559,317, 14 of which were storm shelters.
• Two demolition applications were submitted for 221 Eddington St. and 119 W. Symmes St.
