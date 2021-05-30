May 13
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report April 29: Hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall continues to hang around and is expected in the week to come. Producers are eager to get a good cutting Alfalfa to establish a non rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights Alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remaIns light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish
Central Oklahoma: Premium large squares $200-$210 per ton. Fair large squares $140-$160 per ton. Premium small squares $9 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Grass hay: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
May 21
Receipts: 5,225; Last Reported 3,298; Last Year 1,302
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested last week on a Current FOB basis but a few trades were steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for the weekend and upcoming week.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.