CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations
WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island — CVS Health announced that beginning Tuesday, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy.
The prizes include cash giveaways and large cash grand prize giveaways for family reunions, seven-day cruises for two, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, getaway trips, a VIP package for two to the iHeartRadio Music Festival, date packages, escorted tours and gift cards.
All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes July 10 are eligible to win.
An alternative method of entry will be offered. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.
For more information and to enter, visit cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.
'New Age Warehousing' webinar planned
AUSTIN, Texas — AutoScheduler.ai announced a free webinar, “New Age Warehousing: Creating the Ideal Warehouse Fabric with Innovative Software,” at noon June 14. It will feature Mark Fralick, founder of GetUsROI LLC; Kevin DiVincenzo, vice president of engineering; and Keith Moore, chief product officer.
Attendees can learn how to:
• Design logistics systems for inter-operability
• Think about a standard data exchange and orchestration layer for DCs
• Share information across systems with tools like APIs
• Reduce the total cost of software ownership
• Hire the right people to handle 21st-century software
To register, visit https://bit.ly/34rUYnO.
Axele and Quality Transport to present at TCA safety meeting
DALLAS — Axele LLC and Quality Transport will present "Dealing with Data Overload" at the 40th annual Safety & Security Division meeting of the Truckload Carriers Association.
"Dealing with Data Overload" will cover how transportation technology collects and records data from ELDs, telematics devices, cameras and other safety products.
Ryan Camacho, Axele director of strategy and business development, and Amanda Schuier, Quality Transport senior vice president, will present at the meeting June 6-8 in St. Louis. “Dealing with Data Overload” is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. June 7 and again 8 a.m. June 8.
Schuier will share her experiences in dealing with data overload. She is a strategic senior-level sales and operations expert in the trucking industry.
Camacho has worked for several high-profile logistic software companies, such as Oz Development, Descartes System Group, Kuebix and Trimble. At Axele, he drives strategy and product evolution of the Axele Transportation Management System.
— Submitted Content
