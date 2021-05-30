Devon Energy Corp. announces receipt of consents to amend outstanding notes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that as of 4 p.m. May 21, $1,958,718,000 in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding notes of WPX Energy Inc., representing about 97.23% of the total outstanding principal amount of the WPX Notes and at least a majority of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of each series of WPX Notes, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with its previously announced private exchange offers and related consent solicitations and the early tender deadline has been extended until 10:59 p.m June 7.
As of May 21, Devon received the requisite consents from eligible noteholders to amend the WPX Notes and related indenture under which they were issued. Holders may no longer withdraw tendered WPX Notes or revoke consents, except as required by applicable law.
BOK Financial named a 2021 DiversityInc top regional company
TULSA — BOK Financial has been recognized by DiversityInc® as one of the nation's top 20 regional companies for diversity and inclusion.
The DiversityInc survey is one of the most comprehensive data-driven D&I analyses of some of the largest U.S. employers.
The rankings are based on company-submitted data in the areas of: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices and supplier diversity and philanthropy.
The company is a signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge. It also was recognized as a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic, the Tulsa Regional Chamber's diversity business council.
— Submitted Content
