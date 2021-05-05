OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt's office has released the following news recently:
• Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, on Thursday will present a resolution in the House of Representatives to observe Thursday in Oklahoma as the National Day of Prayer. House Concurrent Resolution 1008 also will be considered by the state Senate.
HCR 1008 recognizes prayer as the act of offering reverent devotion to God and as a cornerstone of our nation. It notes that through prayer individuals are able to directly speak to God, their Creator, and petition for His blessings. It notes that prayer is a source of solace in times of tragedy and a means of giving thanks in times of happiness.
Members of the public are invited to join in the Oklahoma National Day of Prayer virtually from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at crossings.church/NODP.
Invited guests include Gov. Kevin Stitt; Carla Hinton, Daily Oklahoman Religious Editor; Mark Galliart, CEO of the McBride Clinic; T. W. Shannon, Chickasaw Bank President; Pastor Lawrence and Tracy Neisent; Lt. Cols. Alan and Fiona Hofer; and Mike Jestes, Oklahoma National Day of Prayer chairman.
Music will be provided by Crossings Community Church under the direction of Larry Harrison. The theme is 2 Corinthians 3:20: “Where the Spirit of the Lord is there is liberty.”
• Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation to address long-term transportation infrastructure funding. House Bill 1712, authored by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, creates a Road User Charge Task Force to study methods that may be used to record and report public road usage, specifically for electric vehicles and electric/hybrid vehicles, as well as alternatives to the current system of taxing highway use through motor vehicle fuel taxes. It goes into effect Nov. 1.
• The governor this week signed into a law a bill that creates the Tobacco Products Tax Enforcement Unit to track down tobacco products being sold illegally and collect state tax on them. House Bill 2292, by Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant, also creates the Tobacco Products Tax Enforcement Unit Revolving Fund to help pay the salaries of the new enforcement auditors and agents. Excess money raised will go into the state’s General Revenue Fund. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, authored the bill in the Senate.
• Oklahoma House Republicans are pushing a significant education funding increase as a “must-have” in current state budget negotiations. The House this year prioritized common education funding reform with measures that increase per-student funding and equalize appropriations for all districts.
House Republicans support at least $135 million in additional state common education funding so public schools can enact classroom size limits for kindergarten and first grade as specified in state law through House Bill 1017, enacted in 1990, and Senate Bill 193, enacted in 2019.
• A bill requiring health care providers, groups and facilities to make cash prices for their most commonly provided services available to consumers was signed into law by the governor this week. House Bill 1006, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, creates the Transparency in Health Care Prices Act. The bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate. HB 1006 was authored in the Senate by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond.
• The governor this week signed into law a bill that will put into place a code of ethics for members of the state Pardon and Parole Board. House Bill 2773 by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, requires members of the Pardon and Parole Board to uphold and promote the independence, impartiality, fairness, and integrity of the board and to avoid impropriety or the appearance of impropriety.
A member of the board who determines that circumstances would cause a reasonable person with knowledge of all the relevant facts to question the board members impartiality must disclose any potential conflict of interest and withdraw from participation in the matter.
Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, carried the legislation in the Senate. The bill becomes effective Nov. 1.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation Monday by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, to update the statutory income qualifier to claim an additional homestead exemption for the first time since 1997.
House Bill 1009 increases the statutory income qualifier to claim an additional homestead exemption from $20,000 to $25,000. The additional homestead exemption reduces, by $1,000, the assessed valuation on the homestead of a homeowner whose gross household income is below the income qualifier limit.
HB1009 was authored in the Senate by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. It goes into effect Jan. 1.
• The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus had caucus elections Monday to determine the makeup of caucus leadership for the 59th Legislative Session. The new leadership team won’t begin new roles until after the November 2022 general elections.
Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, was elected to serve as the next leader of the House Democratic Caucus. Munson currently serves as the caucus chair.
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, was elected to serve as the next caucus chair of the caucus. Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, was elected to serve as the next vice chair of the caucus.
• The Oklahoma Education Association presented Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, with the OEA 2021 Outstanding Legislator Award on Saturday. Rosecrants was selected by the association’s board of directors for his continued support of public education and education employees. Strengthening public education has been a focus of Rosecrants tenure in the Legislature.
Rosecrants, a former Norman educator, has fought against public dollars going to private schools and continues to support a strong and fully-funded public school system.
