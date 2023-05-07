The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for April 20 - April 26, 2023
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
2520 Hemphill Dr. — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, OEC Meeting Room Renovation, $500,000, Ward 5.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
6698 E. State Hwy 9 — Bergen Holdings, LLC, Verizon New Communications Tower, $250,000, Ward 5.
Addition/Alteration:
1161 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Waffle House, Inc., Waffle House Renovation, $108,315, Ward 3.
125 Interstate Dr. — Waffle House, Inc., Waffle House Renovation, $75,140, Ward 2.
4204 28th Ave. NW, Suite 102 & 130 — Bellwoode, LLC, White Box Remodels, $25,000 (combined), Ward 8.
Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:
2230 Houston Ave. Multiple Buildings — Springfield Village Apartments, LTD, Enlarge Existing Windows, $134,624 (combined), Ward 1.
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
311 E. Main St. — Johnson, John R., Red Brick Bar Event Tents 4/23/23-4/30-23, $2,150, Ward 4.
208 & 312 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $2,150, Ward 4.
300 & 332 E. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $40,000, Ward 4.
115 & 126 W. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $40,000, Ward 4.
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
1911 Atchison Dr. — Taylor Technology Company, LLC, Aerospace Testing Services Office/Lab, $1,800,000, Ward 8.
Addition/Alteration:
3260 Marshall Ave. — Bahar Investments, LLC, Cleveland County Child Welfare Remodel, $100,000, Ward 7.
728 Research Park Blvd., Suites 116, 120 & 124 — Equity Commercial Realty, White Box, $75,000 (combined), Ward 8.
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
201 W. Daws St. — City of Norman, Norman Pride Event State 5/5/23-5/7/23, $12,000, Ward 4.
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Four (4) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,506,180. The average reported value was $376,545, two (2) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program.
• Twenty (20) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $437,533, nine (9) of which were storm shelters.
• One (1) repair permit was issued for 2000 Cloverdale Ln.
• Two (2) demolition permits were issued for 125 W. Himes St. and 710 E. Eufaula St.
• Eight (8) applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,110,286, the average reported value was $263,786.
• Ten (10) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $905,824.
• One (1) demolition application was submitted for 528 Park Ave.
Submitted Content
