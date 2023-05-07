The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for April 20 - April 26, 2023

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

Addition/Alteration:

2520 Hemphill Dr. — Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, OEC Meeting Room Renovation, $500,000, Ward 5.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:

New Construction: 

6698 E. State Hwy 9 — Bergen Holdings, LLC, Verizon New Communications Tower, $250,000, Ward 5.

Addition/Alteration:

1161 Rambling Oaks Dr. — Waffle House, Inc., Waffle House Renovation, $108,315, Ward 3.

125 Interstate Dr. — Waffle House, Inc., Waffle House Renovation, $75,140, Ward 2.

4204 28th Ave. NW, Suite 102 & 130 — Bellwoode, LLC, White Box Remodels, $25,000 (combined), Ward 8.

Multi-Family Addition/Alteration:

2230 Houston Ave. Multiple Buildings — Springfield Village Apartments, LTD, Enlarge Existing Windows, $134,624 (combined), Ward 1.

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

311 E. Main St. — Johnson, John R., Red Brick Bar Event Tents 4/23/23-4/30-23, $2,150, Ward 4.

208 & 312 E. Gray St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $2,150, Ward 4.

300 & 332 E. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $40,000, Ward 4.

115 & 126 W. Main St. — City of Norman, Norman Music Festival 4/28/23-4/30/23, $40,000, Ward 4.

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:

New Construction:

1911 Atchison Dr. — Taylor Technology Company, LLC, Aerospace Testing Services Office/Lab, $1,800,000, Ward 8.

Addition/Alteration: 

3260 Marshall Ave. — Bahar Investments, LLC, Cleveland County Child Welfare Remodel, $100,000, Ward 7.

728 Research Park Blvd., Suites 116, 120 & 124 — Equity Commercial Realty, White Box, $75,000 (combined), Ward 8.

Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:

201 W. Daws St. — City of Norman, Norman Pride Event State 5/5/23-5/7/23, $12,000, Ward 4.

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Four (4) permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $1,506,180. The average reported value was $376,545, two (2) of which applied to the City’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index (ERI) Program) and zero (0) to the City’s Visitability Program. 

• Twenty (20) permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a combined reported value of $437,533, nine (9) of which were storm shelters. 

• One (1) repair permit was issued for 2000 Cloverdale Ln. 

• Two (2) demolition permits were issued for 125 W. Himes St. and 710 E. Eufaula St. 

• Eight (8) applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $2,110,286, the average reported value was $263,786. 

• Ten (10) applications for additions or alterations to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported value of $905,824. 

• One (1) demolition application was submitted for 528 Park Ave. 

