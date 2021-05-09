The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for April 22-28.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Shell Construction:
106 S. Crawford Ave. — Main & Crawford LLC 4-Story Rebuild/Remodel Shell, $1,500,000, Ward 4
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd. — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Indian Hills Industrial Building #3, $440,000, Ward 8
New Construction:
1501 W. Boyd St. — City of Norman, Rotary Park Restroom Building, $250,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
2855 W. Indian Hills Rd., Suite 113 — Indian Hill Investment Group LLC, Deep Stage Tuning, $25,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
151 12th Ave. SE, Suite 140 — KSK Enterprise LLC, Goodwill Remodel, $43,000, Ward 1
3209 N. Flood Ave. — 3209 N. Flood Ave. LLC, Direct Orthopedic Care Office Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
2350 Alameda St. — Sable Construction Inc., Custom Sounds & Tint, $700,000, Ward 1
Interior Finish:
1920 Research Park Blvd., Suite 102 — Equity Commercial Realty LLC, Lennox Office/Warehouse, $70,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
194 36th Ave. NW — SD Land Company LLC, Dish Wireless New Antennas on Tower, $20,000, Ward 3
1440 W. Lindsey St. — Vaquero Norman Partners LP, Velvet Taco Restaurant Renovation, $650,000, Ward 2
10797 Bethel Rd. — McDaniel, John M., AT&T Backup Generator, $12,000, Ward 5
200 Norman Center Ct. — Natlin, Nisan & Vi, NRH Home Medical Equipment & Office Remodel, $200,000, Ward 3
1724 Topeka Dr. — Banana Patch Company LLC, Coop Cake LLC Kitchen Remodel, $40,000, Ward 8
201 S. Crawford Ave. — Stace LLC, BLU 201 LLC Exterior Seating Area, $15,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Interior Finish:
1800 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 110 — Rieger LLC, Warehouse/Office Tenant Finish, $72,000, Ward 8
TBD (24th Ave NW & Conference Dr.) — UTC LLC, Mo’Bettahs Restaurant, $400,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
215 N. Ponca Ave. — Norman Public Schools, Longfellow HVAC Replacement, $200,000, Ward 4
1200 12th Ave. SE, Suite 100 — East Village @12th Ave. LLC, ADI Smoke 2 Remodel, TBD, Ward 7
3505 Interstate Dr. — Southwestern Wire Inc., Equipment Shelter Addition, $180,000, Ward 8
1701 Elm Ave. — Trustees-Okla Alpha Chapter, Pi Beta Phi Covered Patio Addition, $150,000, Ward 7
Foundation Only:
2000 Ann Branden Blvd. — Norman Regional Hospital, NRH Emergency Dept. East, $920,000, Ward 5
Parking Lot:
323 E. Daws St. — Clear, Denise, Don’s Mobile Lock Shop Parking Lot, TBD, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
1311 Rebecca Ln. — Brown, Dyanna, Columns Condo’s Repair Fire Damage, $61,820, Ward 2
Demolition:
1701 Elm Ave. — Trustees-Okla Alpha Chaper, Old Patio, Not Reported, Ward 7
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eleven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $3,174,780. The average reported value was $288,616, seven of which applied to the City’s recently adopted 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty-four permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $547,068, seven of which were storm shelters.
• One permit for demolition was issued for 3330 Classen Blvd.
• Six applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $1,931,484. The average reported value was $321,914.
• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 10115 N. Darwin Cir.
• Five applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported valuation of $115,863, two of which were storm shelters.
• One application for demolition was submitted for 830 S. Flood Ave.
