Winnebago Industries joins United Nations Global Compact
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc. has joined 12,000-plus global signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative designed to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.
Since 2018, Winnebago Industries has embarked on a newly focused corporate responsibility strategy with environmental, social and governance priority topics. The company reports its progress through an annual corporate responsibility report.
As a signatory, Winnebago Industries confirms its support of the United Nations Global Compact’s Ten Principles and commits to integrating those principles into its strategy. For more information, read the Winnebago Industries 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.
Targa Resources Corp. reports financial results
HOUSTON, — Targa Resources Corp. reported first quarter results.
First quarter net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $146.4 million compared to a net loss of $1,737.8 million for first quarter 2020. The net loss in first quarter 2020 was primarily related to the non-cash pre-tax impairment loss of $2,442.8 million associated with the company’s long-lived assets.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $515.7 million for first quarter 2021 compared to $428.1 million for the first quarter 2020.
On April 15, TRC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock for the three months ending March 31, or $0.40 per share on an annualized basis. Total cash dividends of approximately $23.3 million will be paid May 14 on all outstanding shares of common stock to holders of record as of the close of business April 30.
Also, on April 15, TRC declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per share of its Series A Preferred Stock. Total cash dividends of about $21.8 million will be paid May 13 on all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock to holders of record as of the close of business April 30.
The company reported distributable cash flow and free cash flow before dividends for first quarter 2021 of $397.4 million and $336.4 million, respectively.
Axele to host free webinar
DALLAS — Axele LLC is offering a free webinar, "Get Ready for the June Canadian ELD Deadline," at 1 p.m. Thursday. It will help trucking companies get prepared for the upcoming Canadian ELD mandate. P. Sean Garney of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting will speak about his industry knowledge and regulatory expertise.
Attendees can learn:
• Key differences between Canadian and U.S. hours of service rules
• Similarities and differences between the Canadian and U.S. ELD rules
• Reason the Canadian ELD certification process is different from the U.S. process
• How Transport Canada and the provinces will phase in enforcement
Sean Garney has had roles as a dock worker, load scheduler, freight broker and industry advocate. Garney previously served as director of safety policy for the American Trucking Associations. He improved federal rules and programs, advanced legislation focused on motor carrier safety and helped reduce carrier compliance costs.
To register, visit bit.ly/33myvrG.
Penn Virginia announces proposed $350M offering of notes
HOUSTON — Penn Virginia Corp. announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Holdings LLC intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028.
Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fully repay and terminate its second lien term loan, repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its reserve based revolving credit facility and pay related fees and expenses.
The notes will be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.
The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
The company also announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter. Highlights included:
• Sold 16,324 barrels of oil per day for the first quarter, exceeding the high end of the first quarter guidance range. Total sales volumes for the first quarter were 20,534 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
• Generated net loss of $20 million and net loss attributable to common shareholders of $14 million, or $0.89 per share and per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $15 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter.
• Reported adjusted EBITDAX of $47 million for the first quarter.
• Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $32 million for the first quarter.
• Recorded free cash flow of $6 million for the first quarter, including the impact of prepaid capital expenditures of about $12 million.
• Reported capital expenditures for the first quarter of about $54 million (99% drilling and completion), which was below the low end of the first quarter guidance range.
W&T Offshore announces first quarter results
HOUSTON — W&T Offshore Inc. reported operational and financial results for the first quarter. Key highlights included:
• Produced 39,657 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 3.6 million Boe (50% liquids), in the first quarter, above the midpoint of W&T’s guidance range and reflecting a 4% increase from the fourth quarter.
• Reported net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, and Adjusted Net Income of $15.9 million, or $0.11 per share, in the first quarter.
• Generated significant Adjusted EBITDA of $57.6 million for the first quarter, up 63% from $35.3 million in the fourth quarter.
• Recorded strong net cash provided by operating activities of $45 million in the first quarter.
• Increased Free Cash Flow to $40 million in the first quarter, an increase of 182% from $14.2 million in the fourth quarter.
Contango announces expansion of credit facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced the amendment and expansion of its senior credit facility led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, under which the borrowing base has been increased from $120 million to $250 million.
On May 3, the company entered into the fifth amendment to the credit agreement, dated as of Sept. 17, 2019, by and among the company, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the other participating lenders thereto. The amendment provides for an increase in the borrowing base to $250 million and a reduction in rolling hedge requirements as a percentage of hedgeable oil and natural gas production on an equivalent barrel basis.
As of April 30, the company had $2.9 million in cash and $86.7 million of long-term debt outstanding under the credit facility. Adjusted for the borrowing base increase to $250 million in this amendment and $2.9 million in letters of credit outstanding, the company had $160.4 million in undrawn capacity on our line and $163.3 million in total liquidity.
Usio to host conference call
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that it will release first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31 after the market closes Thursday.
Usio’s management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Friday to review financial results and provide a business update. There will be a question and answer session.
To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. can call 844-883-3890. International callers should call 412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will be available through a live webcast at usio.com/investors.
A replay of the call will be available about one hour after the end of the call through May 28. The replay can be accessed via the company’s website or by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10156027.
Ring Energy provides guidance on debt reduction
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. announced that it has further paid down debt in the first quarter and provided an update on its Northwest Shelf drilling program and sales volumes for the first quarter. In addition, the company announced the timing of its first quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.
Highlights included:
• Paid down $7.5 million of debt during the first quarter.
• Reduced debt balance to $305.5 million on $350 million borrowing base.
• Increased liquidity to $46.2 million as of March 31, including $1.7 million cash on hand.
Drilling program highlights include the following:
• Completed and placed on production all four wells of the NWS Phase I drilling program during the first quarter.
• All four wells collectively produced 37,550 gross barrels of oil equivalent during March.
• Finished drilling operations on all three wells of the NWS Phase II drilling program before the end of April.
• All three Phase II wells are expected to be producing by the end of May.
