Laredo Petroleum announces operating results
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced its first-quarter financial and operating results. Highlights included:
• Generated $71 million of cash flows from operating activities and $22 million of Free Cash Flow.
• Sold 723,579 shares at an average price of $38.75 for net proceeds of $26.9 million through the company's at-the-market equity program.
• Reduced net debt by $30 million during the quarter.
• Produced an average of 24,261 barrels of oil per day, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter.
• Produced an average of 78,989 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a decrease of 4% from the fourth quarter.
• Reduced drilling, completions and equipment costs for a 10,000-foot well to $525 per foot and held costs incurred during the first quarter to $70 million.
• Reduced total lease operating expenses by 3% versus the fourth quarter; unit LOE increased by 4% to $2.66 per BOE.
AAON reports earnings for first quarter
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced its results for the first quarter.
Net sales for the first quarter decreased 15.8% to $115.8 million from $137.5 million in first quarter 2020. The year-over-year decline in net sales was partially attributable to fewer production days due to an extended holiday shutdown in early January and a winter storm in February. The prior year quarter was an all-time record for the company.
The company reported diluted EPS of $0.30, down 26.8% from $0.41 in the prior year period. The decline in EPS was largely due to the lower recognized revenue, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. The lower tax rate compared to a year ago mainly related to a $1.8 million increase in excess tax benefits associated with stock awards.
The company finished the quarter with a backlog of $96.7 million, down from $119.6 million one year ago but up from $74.4 million at the end of 2020. New bookings in the quarter increased 21%, compared to the same period one year ago. Demand strengthened through April. As of May 1, backlog was about $104.5 million.
Gross receipts rise sharply in April
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gross Receipts to the Oklahoma Treasury jumped by more than 38 percent in April, driven by record oil and gas production tax collections along with increases in sales and income tax payments, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced Thursday.
Collections from all sources in April total $1.49 billion, up by $413.2 million from April 2020. Last April was the first full month of the pandemic, and receipts were negatively impacted by a delay in the income tax filing deadline.
Every major revenue stream rose by double-digit percentages, including a 73 percent boost in gross production taxes on oil and natural gas and a 32 percent surge in sales and use tax receipts. Combined individual and corporate income taxes grew by 36.4 percent for the month.
The Oklahoma Business Conditions Index in April remained above growth neutral for a fifth consecutive month. The April index was set at 70.9, its highest level in 10 years.
April’s gross production tax generated $133.7 million, the highest monthly total in more than a decade. Collections for the month reflect oil field production during February when natural gas prices spiked during the record cold snap and crude oil prices were on the rise.
Sales tax receipts not only exceeded collections from a year ago but also topped those from April 2019. Combined gross receipts from the past 12 months of $13.56 billion are above collections from the previous 12 months by $342.8 million, or 2.6 percent. The growth ends a one-year contraction in 12-month receipts.
Devon Energy announces fixed-plus-variable dividend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.34 per share based on the company’s first-quarter financial performance. This represents a 13 percent increase in payout compared to the dividend declared for the fourth quarter.
Both the fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and the variable dividend of $0.23 per share are payable on June 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 14.
The company’s fixed-plus-variable dividend framework is designed to pay a sustainable fixed dividend through the cycle and evaluate a variable dividend on a quarterly basis. After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the remaining excess free cash flow in each quarter may be distributed to shareholders through a variable dividend.
— Submitted Content
